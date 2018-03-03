The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News
Print

Shock: 1 Man Shot at White House, President and First Lady Safe

By Joe Setyon
March 3, 2018 at 11:56am

Print

The Secret Service responded Saturday after a man apparently shot himself outside the White House, multiple outlets reported.

Medical personnel were called to the scene, and it was not clear what the man’s condition was. However, no one else is believed to have been injured.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida when the incident occurred at around 11:30 a.m. local time.

According to CNN, they had planned on flying back to the nation’s capital on Saturday for the annual Gridiron Club Dinner.

“We are aware of the incident,” deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement. “The President has been briefed.”

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

In a series of tweets, the Secret Service provided updates on what it could reveal regarding the shooting.

Following reports of the incident, journalists covering the White House were put on lockdown in the briefing room, Fox News reported.

Meanwhile, some outlets captured live video footage of first responders working at the scene.

RELATED: Trump Tweets on Tariffs, Winning Is ‘Easy’

According to NBC News, Secret Service agents were seen sprinting across the lawn with their guns out as they investigated the shooting.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Donald Trump, police, Secret Service, shooting, White House

By: Joe Setyon on March 3, 2018 at 11:56am

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Jonathan Pincus

Joy Behar (1)

Anti-Christian Joy Behar Gets Disastrous Surprise From 30,000 Angry Viewers

Randy DeSoto

Billy_Graham_-_Anne_Graham_Lotz_II

Graham’s Daughter Sees Prophetic Sign In God’s Timing In Her Father’s Passing

Randy DeSoto

Franklin Graham Takes Podium at Father’s Funeral With Message Liberals Won’t Like

Richard Pollock

james comey, barack obama

FBI Refuses to Release Docs About Secret Comey-Obama Meeting, Says America Doesn’t Need to Know

Randy DeSoto

Barack Obama

Obama Snubs Graham Tributes, Promotes His Presidential Library Instead

Henry Rodgers

Dem. Mayor Wept in Courtroom After Being Found Guilty of 47 Counts of Corruption

Joshua Gill

Jessica & Courtney Wright, Faith Promise church

Lesbians Pitch Massive Fit After Church Gives Non-PC Answer to Their Question

Chris Agee

huckabee (1)

Huckabee Posts Brutally Honest Cartoon After Country Music Turns on Him

Recently Posted