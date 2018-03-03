Shock: 1 Man Shot at White House, President and First Lady Safe

The Secret Service responded Saturday after a man apparently shot himself outside the White House, multiple outlets reported.
Medical personnel were called to the scene, and it was not clear what the man’s condition was. However, no one else is believed to have been injured.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida when the incident occurred at around 11:30 a.m. local time.
According to CNN, they had planned on flying back to the nation’s capital on Saturday for the annual Gridiron Club Dinner.
“We are aware of the incident,” deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement. “The President has been briefed.”
In a series of tweets, the Secret Service provided updates on what it could reveal regarding the shooting.
Following reports of the incident, journalists covering the White House were put on lockdown in the briefing room, Fox News reported.
Meanwhile, some outlets captured live video footage of first responders working at the scene.
According to NBC News, Secret Service agents were seen sprinting across the lawn with their guns out as they investigated the shooting.
