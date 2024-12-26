Alert: 260,000 Potentially Deadly Eggs Recalled Just as Christmas Baking Season Hits

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration updated a safety recall of certain eggs to the highest possible level in the days leading up to Christmas.

The warning, issued Friday, claimed that those who consume the eggs could experience serious adverse effects and possibly death.

The recall of Handsome Brook Farms organic pasture-raised eggs started late last month over possible exposure to salmonella.

However, the FDA raised the alert level to “Class I” on Friday, according to data from the agency.

The alert covered 10,800 24-count units of eggs, which is nearly 260,000 eggs.

A health hazard with a “Class I” designation denotes a situation “in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death,” per the FDA website.

The initial voluntary recall notice from the FDA, dated Nov. 27, said that Handsome Brook Farms pulled the products “because these eggs have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.”

The affected units were distributed in 25 Costco stores in the states of Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee starting on Nov. 22.

“The recall was initiated after the company determined that eggs not intended for retail distribution were instead packaged and distributed in retail packaging,” the notice added.

“Additional supply chain controls and retraining are being put in place to prevent recurrence.”

The impacted eggs are packaged in plastic cartons and labeled with the Kirkland Signature brand.

“The recall only applies to units with the Julian code 327 and a Use By Date of Jan 5, 2025, which can be found printed on the side of the plastic egg carton,” the notice clarified.

“No other products are impacted by this recall.”

The FDA said that any impacted customers “should stop consuming the product and should return the identified units to their local Costco store for a full refund or should dispose of the products.”

The recall occurs as egg prices remain elevated in the United States.

The average price of large grade A eggs increased nearly 71 percent between November 2023 and November 2024, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Egg prices were at a national average of $3.65 per dozen as of last month, an increase from the $1.45 per dozen average recorded four years earlier.

