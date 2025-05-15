'I'm Sticking with Jesus': Joe Rogan Goes Viral Explaining the Logic of Christ's Resurrection

Popular podcast host Joe Rogan has been more open to the historical veracity of the Bible, and he recently made yet another nod toward the compelling nature of Jesus Christ.

Rogan hosted TikTok personality Cody Tucker last week, and the two went viral after critiquing the underlying assumptions behind the Big Bang Theory.

“There’s always been something. Wouldn’t it be crazier if there wasn’t something at one point in time? That seems even crazier than there always has been something,” Rogan noted to his guest.

“There couldn’t be nothing, and then all the sudden everything,” Rogan continued.

“What started that? What kicked that off? What snapped its fingers?” Tucker asked.

“Exactly,” Rogan said.

The former martial artist then raised another valid point: “The difference between science and religion is that science only asks you for one miracle.”

In other words, scientists expect people to believe, by way of the Big Bang Theory, that something came out of nothing rather than something transcendent and eternal.

“That’s a good one,” Tucker answered.

Excellent video of Joe Rogan rationally breaking down the atheists claim of creation vs the resurrection of Jesus. Must watch pic.twitter.com/xfTKmrmBST — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 12, 2025

Rogan then made the point that believing in the anti-religion side is a lot more significant of a logical leap than believing the narrative of Christianity.

“It’s funny because people will be incredulous about the resurrection of Jesus Christ, but yet they’re convinced that the entire universe was smaller than the head of a pin, and for no reason that anybody’s adequately explained to me, instantaneously it became everything?”

Rogan made clear he was not buying that claim.

“I’m sticking with Jesus on that one,” he replied. “Jesus makes more sense.”

That was not the first time Rogan has seriously considered the claims of the Christian faith.

While he used to be swayed by the assertions of his atheistic guests, in more recent years, he has started to see that Christianity is not an irrational blind faith, but a true belief system for which God has provided abundant evidence, including in the historical record.

Just a few months ago, he hosted Christian apologist Wesley Huff, who beyond insightful discussion about archaeology and ancient texts provided Rogan with the good news of the gospel.

“I actually think that Jesus condemns moralism,” Huff remarked. “If Jesus is nothing but a moral example, then you can save yourself, and you don’t actually need a Savior.”

“The law is like a mirror, it shows you how dirty you are,” Huff continued, describing how Jesus would respond to those who work for their own righteousness: “You guys are trying to clean yourselves with a mirror. That’s stupid. If anything it’s going to make you more messy. Like, get in the shower!”

Wesley Huff on Joe Rogan: “Jesus condemns moralism…if Jesus is nothing but a moral exemple, then you can save yourself and you don’t actually need a Savior.” pic.twitter.com/8f7WlaE088 — Protestia (@Protestia) January 7, 2025

The answer is not trying to be a good person, but recognizing that one falls short of the standard laid out by God, and appealing to the mercy he provided through the death and resurrection of Jesus.

“If Jesus is a moral example, it actually misses what I think Jesus actually said about what his purpose was. In that, you can’t do enough to actually live up to the standard that God holds you to, and so if you keep striving, you’re actually going to wear yourself out and be exhausted,” Huff remarked.

Rogan made the connection to a specific group of people.

“Like atheists,” he concluded.

