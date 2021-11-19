Share
Alert: Biden Transfers Power to Harris as He Undergoes Medical Procedure

 By Grant Atkinson  November 19, 2021 at 9:57am
For the first time in U.S. history, a woman will hold presidential powers, albeit for a short time.

According to CBS News correspondent David Begnaud, President Joe Biden will undergo a colonoscopy on Friday.

Because he will be under anesthesia, Biden will transfer power to Vice President Kamala Harris.

The move comes at a tumultuous time for Harris, as her approval ratings tank and reports continue to emerge about growing discontent with her within the Biden administration.

CNN reported this week that administration officials are frustrated with the “entrenched dysfunction and lack of focus” in Harris’ office.

“Harris is struggling with a rocky relationship with some parts of the White House, while long-time supporters feel abandoned and see no coherent public sense of what she’s done or been trying to do as vice president,” the outlet reported.

CNN even mentioned a rumor that Biden could replace Harris as vice president by nominating her to a vacant Supreme Court seat.

Do you have confidence in Harris as president?

Officials have insisted that Harris and Biden are working well together despite the reports. White House press secretary Jen Psaki defended Harris in a Monday tweet.

“For anyone who needs to hear it. [Harris] is not only a vital partner to [Biden] but a bold leader who has taken on key, important challenges facing the country — from voting rights to addressing root causes of migration to expanding broadband,” she wrote.

Nonetheless, more warning signs arose just a few days later. On Thursday, Harris’ communications director, Ashley Etienne, resigned from her position effective next month, Fox News reported.

Psaki said Biden’s medical procedure is the same one former President George W. Bush underwent in 2002 and 2007, ABC News reported. She said Bush also transferred power to his vice president “following the process set out in the Constitution.”

Harris will work from her office in the West Wing of the White House when she is granted presidential powers on Friday.

ABC reported that Biden has not released a public physical since his campaign did so in 2019.

That report described him as “a healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency.”

Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
