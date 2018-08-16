SECTIONS
US News
Print

Alert: ISIS ‘Executioner’ Arrested in Sanctuary City

By Chris Agee
at 8:53am
Print

Federal authorities say a man living in California as a refugee is wanted in Iraq on suspicion of taking part in ISIS-related executions several years ago.

According to a criminal complaint released by the U.S. Department of Justice, Omar Abdulsattar Ameen will be extradited to that country to face charges of premeditated murder.

“Ameen is accused of committing this offense within the jurisdiction of Iraq,” the document states. “A judge of the Baghdad Federal Al-Karkh Appellate Court issued a warrant for Ameen’s arrest on May 16, 2018.”

As the New York Post reported, he was arrested in Sacramento this week.

He had been living in the Northern California city since arriving in the U.S. in November 2014 after he received refugee status.

TRENDING: Al Gore Forced to Walk Back Trump Comments After Seeing State of Environment

Reports indicate Ameen began seeking asylum in the U.S. in 2012, when he was living in Turkey. At that time, he claimed to be a victim of terrorism.

In reality, Iraqi officials say he traveled to that nation to commit a terror-related killing in June 2014 — after receiving refugee status in the U.S. but before making the trip.

Since settling in Sacramento, officials say he had begun trying to earn legal status in the country.

Does the U.S. properly vet refugees entering the country?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Federal prosecutors, however, say he lied on his refugee documentation and is suspected of taking part in the brutal murder described in the complaint.

“On or about June 21, 2014, the terrorist organization Islamic State of Iraq and ash-Sham (“ISIS”) entered the Rawah District of Al-Anbar Province, Iraq and seized control, erecting checkpoints and preventing citizens from entering or leaving the District,” wrote Assistant U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott.

Ameen is believed to be one of “several individuals” who showed up at the home of the victim and began shooting at the residence.

“In response to the attack on his home, the victim returned fire with his Kalashnikov rifle,” the complaint states. “Ameen then fired his weapon at the victim while the victim was on the ground. A death certificate issued by the Rawah hospital confirms the victim’s death by gunshot to the chest.”

Evidence presented in the document included a social media post in which ISIS took credit for the killing and an eyewitness who identified Ameen as the shooter.

RELATED: Obama Says He’d Like To Put Nordic States In Charge ‘To Clean Things Up,’ Mentions ‘International Order’

Scott explained that the warrant was kept under wraps until the suspect’s arrest, citing an elevated flight risk associated with the case.

“Ameen would be likely to flee if he learned of the existence of a warrant for his arrest,” the complaint concluded. “Accordingly, the United States requests that this Complaint and Arrest Warrant remain sealed until such time as the warrant is executed.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

Omarosa Manigault and Piers Morgan in a scene from "Celebrity Apprentice"NBC screenshot

Piers Morgan Reveals ‘Appalling’ ‘#MeToo Moment’ With Omarosa: ‘One of the Worst Human Beings I’ve Ever Encountered’

Richard Pollock

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Report: Trump to Deport Known Assassin Other Presidents Turned a Blind Eye To

Jack Davis

Donald Trump attends 'Celebrity Apprentice' Red Carpet Event at Trump Tower on January 20, 2015 in New York City.Rob Kim/Getty Images

Trump Says ‘Apprentice’ Producer Called Him To Tell the Truth About ‘N-Word’ Tapes

Joe Saunders

Donald Trump along in a picture frame.Win McNamee/Getty Images

British Prime Minister’s Comment Makes CNN’s Attack on Trump Backfire

Liz Angarola

Peter StrozkScreenshot/Fox News

Twitterverse Blows Up After GoFundMe Campaign Opens for Peter Strozk

The Western Journal

Trump DefenseHans Pennink/AP Photo

Trump Signs Bill Named After Sen. McCain, Still Finds Way To Troll Rival

Jack Davis

Sam Adams logo360b/Shutterstock

Mayor Pushing Boycott of Sam Adams Over Pro-Trump Owner Gets Wake-Up Call from the Public

Chris Agee

Author and television host Bill O'Reilly attends the 'Killing Reagan' Washington DC premiere at The Newseum on October 6, 2016.Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images

Bill O’Reilly Takes Strong Stance on NFL Anthem Controversy: ‘Don’t Like it, Go to Canada’

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.