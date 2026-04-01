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Tower cranes being used for construction of the White House Ballroom are seen at the White House Tuesday.
Tower cranes being used for construction of the White House Ballroom are seen at the White House Tuesday. (Tom Brenner / AP)

Alert: Judge Rules Trump Can't Build Ballroom, Even with Private Donations, Without Outside Approval

 By Randy DeSoto  March 31, 2026 at 5:14pm
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A federal judge ruled Tuesday that President Donald Trump must stop construction of his new White House ballroom.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon held that Trump lacks the authority to go forward with the $400 million project using private funds without Congressional approval.

“The President of the United States is the steward of the White House for future generations of First Families. He is not, however, the owner!” Leon, a George W. Bush appointee, wrote in a 35-page ruling. He said that “no statute comes close to giving the President the authority he claims to have.”

The judge issued a preliminary injunction, halting construction, which was requested by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the nonprofit organization that sued Trump to stop the ballroom construction.

However, The Washington Post reported, “He stayed his order for two weeks, noting that the Trump administration will almost certainly appeal. He also ruled crews could continue doing construction necessary to ensure the safety and security of the White House.”

“While I take seriously the Government’s concerns regarding the safety and security of the White House grounds and the President himself, the existence of a ‘large hole’ beside the White House is, of course, a problem of the President’s own making!” Leon wrote.

The judge concluded, “Where does this leave us? Unfortunately for Defendants, unless and until Congress blesses this project through statutory authorization, construction has to stop! But here is the good news. It is not too late for Congress to authorize the continued construction of the ballroom project.”

“The President may at any time go to Congress to obtain express authority to construct a ballroom and to do so with private funds,” Leon wrote.

The Washington Post noted that the Commission of Fine Arts, a federal review panel that advises on major design projects, approved the ballroom on Feb. 19.

The National Capital Planning Commission, another review group, is set to rule on the ballroom addition on April 2.

Related:
New York Times Issues Correction After Getting Called Out by Trump Admin Over 'Fabricated Quotes'

Trump responded to Leon’s ruling with a Truth Social post, describing the plaintiff,  National Trust for Historic Preservation, as a “Radical Left Group of Lunatics whose funding was stopped by Congress in 2005.”

“The National Trust for Historic Preservation sues me for a Ballroom that is under budget, ahead of schedule, being built at no cost to the Taxpayer, and will be the finest Building of its kind anywhere in the World,” Trump wrote.

He further noted that the same organization is suing him to stop his renovations at the Trump Kennedy Center.

Nonetheless, Trump predicted both projects would be completed under budget and ahead of schedule.

According to USA Facts, White House renovations have been undertaken in the past using both congressionally appropriated money and privately raised funds, though larger projects like the construction of the East and West Wings in 1902 and the complete interior reconstruction of the White House in 1948 were financed through public funds.

In 1962, then-first lady Jacqueline Kennedy oversaw a complete interior redesign of the executive mansion, using funds raised through the sale of a White House guidebook, which she put together.

Regarding the current ballroom addition, Trump told reporters on Sunday that the military is constructing a “massive complex” underneath it.

He explained, “The ballroom essentially becomes a shed of what’s being built under the military.”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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