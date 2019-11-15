SECTIONS
Alex Trebek Pokes Fun at Michael Avenatti During 'Jeopardy!'

Game show host Alex Trebek poses on the set of the "Jeopardy!" Million Dollar Celebrity Invitational Tournament Show Taping on April 17, 2010, in Culver City, California.Amanda Edwards / Getty ImagesGame show host Alex Trebek poses on the set of the "Jeopardy!" Million Dollar Celebrity Invitational Tournament Show Taping on April 17, 2010, in Culver City, California. (Amanda Edwards / Getty Images)

By Joe Setyon
Published November 15, 2019 at 12:26pm
“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek couldn’t help but poke fun at celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti during an episode of the game show that aired Thursday night.

The show was airing the Tournament of Champions finals, featuring former champion James Holzhauer — the famed sports gambler who wowed with his massive wins earlier this year — as well as Emma Boettcher, who ended his Holzhauer’s incredible run, and Teachers Tournament winner Francois Barcomb, according to Fox News.

Near the end of the “Double Jeopardy!” round, the contestants were faced with an $800 clue where the response should have been rather obvious.

“This lawyer’s star rose while repping Stormy Daniels but fell after he was accused of trying to extort millions from Nike in 2019,” Trebek said, reading the clue.

But none of the contestants seemed to know who it was.

After time ran out, Trebek revealed the correct response — and threw some shade in the process.

“His name — quickly forgotten, obviously — Michael Avenatti,” Trebek said.

Avenatti became a household name in 2018 for representing Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who claims to have had an affair with President Donald Trump.

Do you think Michael Avenatti should be in prison?

Avenatti, a frequent Trump critic, even talked about a possible 2020 presidential bid, though he ultimately decided against it.

But the celebrity attorney has since been hit with some legal troubles.

In November 2018, he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence against an ex-girlfriend, though he was not charged, according to The New York Times.

Earlier this year, he was accused of trying to extort Nike out of more than $20 million by threatening to expose an alleged pay-to-play scheme.

Conspiracy charges against Avenatti were dropped this week, though he still faces a charge of honest services fraud.

Avenatti has also pleaded not guilty to charges that he defrauded Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, out of almost $300,000.

Joe Setyon
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Brooklyn, New York
Sports, Politics







