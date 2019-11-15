Alex Trebek Pokes Fun at Michael Avenatti During 'Jeopardy!'

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek couldn’t help but poke fun at celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti during an episode of the game show that aired Thursday night.

The show was airing the Tournament of Champions finals, featuring former champion James Holzhauer — the famed sports gambler who wowed with his massive wins earlier this year — as well as Emma Boettcher, who ended his Holzhauer’s incredible run, and Teachers Tournament winner Francois Barcomb, according to Fox News.

Near the end of the “Double Jeopardy!” round, the contestants were faced with an $800 clue where the response should have been rather obvious.

“This lawyer’s star rose while repping Stormy Daniels but fell after he was accused of trying to extort millions from Nike in 2019,” Trebek said, reading the clue.

But none of the contestants seemed to know who it was.

After time ran out, Trebek revealed the correct response — and threw some shade in the process.

“His name — quickly forgotten, obviously — Michael Avenatti,” Trebek said.

This clip keeps getting better and better every time I watch it. On Jeopardy tonight, ALL THREE contestants didn’t know who @MichaelAvenatti was. Alex Trebek remarks: “His name quickly forgotten obviously.” pic.twitter.com/bCvQkTouVA — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 15, 2019

Avenatti became a household name in 2018 for representing Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who claims to have had an affair with President Donald Trump.

Avenatti, a frequent Trump critic, even talked about a possible 2020 presidential bid, though he ultimately decided against it.

But the celebrity attorney has since been hit with some legal troubles.

In November 2018, he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence against an ex-girlfriend, though he was not charged, according to The New York Times.

Earlier this year, he was accused of trying to extort Nike out of more than $20 million by threatening to expose an alleged pay-to-play scheme.

Conspiracy charges against Avenatti were dropped this week, though he still faces a charge of honest services fraud.

I am extremely pleased that the two counts alleging I engaged in a conspiracy against Nike have just been dismissed by Trump’s DOJ. I expect to be fully exonerated when it is all said and done. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) November 13, 2019

Avenatti has also pleaded not guilty to charges that he defrauded Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, out of almost $300,000.

