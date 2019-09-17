SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Print

Alex Trebek Tells Fans Cancer Numbers Higher Than Before, Must Undergo Chemo Again

×
By Amanda Thomason
Published September 17, 2019 at 8:37am
Print

Beloved “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who has appeared on around 8,000 episodes of the family favorite show, has shared a health update on “Good Morning America” on Sept. 17.

“I was doing so well,” he said. “And my numbers went down to the equivalent of a normal human being who does not have pancreatic cancer. So we were all very optimistic.

“And they said, ‘Good, we’re gonna stop chemo, we’ll start you on immunotherapy.’ I lost about 12 pounds in a week. And my numbers went sky high, much higher than they were when I was first diagnosed.”

“So, the doctors have decided that I have to undergo chemo again and that’s what I’m doing,” he added.

TRENDING: It Sounds Like Lindsey Graham Now Has Some Damning Dirt on Christopher Steele

Just a month ago, Trebek was hopeful that his rounds of chemotherapy were a thing of the past, according to a promotional video shared by the popular television show.

“I’ve gone through a lot of chemotherapy,” he said at the time. “Thankfully, that is now over. I’m on the mend and that’s all I can hope for right now.”

“I’ve got a couple million people out there who have expressed their good thoughts, their positive energy directed towards me and their prayers,” he said, according to WTKR. “I told the doctors, this has to be more than just the chemo, and they agreed it could very well be an important part of this.”

Along with hair loss and weight loss, Trebek has suffered through painful physical side effects of the treatment, which he spoke of in detail to CBS News.

“This got really bad,” he told CBS News. “I was on the floor writhing in pain. It went from a 3 to an 11. And I just couldn’t believe, I didn’t know what was happening. And it happened three or four times a day while we were taping. So, that was a little rough on me.”

But the show must go on and even when Trebek was feeling miserable, he rallied and pushed through.

“I taped the show and then I made it to the dressing room on one occasion, just barely, before I writhed in pain and cried in pain,” Trebek said.

RELATED: Duane 'Dog' Chapman Hospitalized After Reportedly Suffering 'Heart Emergency'

“And I had 15 minutes before the next show. So, I got myself together and spasms of that kind usually last about 10 to 15 minutes. So, all right, here we go again: ‘Anybody got any pain pills?’

“And I don’t like taking pain pills. But I got through it. And the producers were very kind. They said, ‘Look, if you don’t wanna do the show, we’ll just cancel taping.’ I said, ‘No. We’re here. We’re doing the shows.’”

The 79-year-old has a very calm outlook on his own mortality. He says he’s not afraid of death, he’s more concerned about how his absence will affect his loved ones.

“One line that I have used with our staff in recent weeks and months is that when I do pass on, one thing they will not say at my funeral is ‘Oh, he was taken from us too soon,’” he told “Good Morning America.”

“Hey guys, I’m 79 years old, I had one hell of a good life and I’ve enjoyed it.”

“And the thought of passing on doesn’t frighten me. It doesn’t,” he added. “Other things do. The effect it will have on my loved ones — yes. That bothers me, it makes me sad. But the thought of myself moving on? Hey folks, it comes with the territory.”

He also said that he isn’t trying to cram in bucket list items, but is enjoying each moment for what it holds.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor, Lifestyle
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for Liftable but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Woman Says She Swallowed Engagement Ring While She Was Sleeping
Alex Trebek Tells Fans Cancer Numbers Higher Than Before, Must Undergo Chemo Again
Little Boy Captured on Family's Doorbell Camera Reciting Pledge of Allegiance
Clever Grandmother Uses Hair Dryer Disguised as Speed Gun To Slow Down Fast Drivers
Abby Johnson Helps Launch Pro-Life Jewelry Line After Singer Selena Gomez Sports Pro-Abortion Necklace
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×