Alex Trebek Has Finished Chemotherapy and Returned to Work on 'Jeopardy!'

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek has kept his fans up to date concerning his health since announcing in March that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Knowing the odds of survival were stacked against him, Trebek committed to fight, saying in part, “with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

Five months later, the iconic television host updated fans again, this time with the news that his chemotherapy treatment had ended.

Trebek announced that he plans to return for season 36 of “Jeopardy!” — which premieres on Sept. 9.

“I’ve gone through a lot of chemotherapy and thankfully, that is now over,” Trebek said in a promotional video for the fresh season.

“I’m on the mend and that’s all I can hope for right now.”

Alex is back in action! Join him on September 9 for the premiere of Season 36. pic.twitter.com/Vdv9t9vxDE — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) August 29, 2019

The promo video included tidbits of Trebek fielding questions from the audience.

In one such tidbit, he humorously revealed that he would want 97-year-old Betty White to star as himself in a biopic.

One clip was taken on Trebek’s birthday, July 22, and he celebrated with a “Jeopardy!”-themed birthday cake, which read, “Who is 79?”

“Jeopardy!” fans surrounded Trebek with prayer and support as he began chemotherapy.

One of his supporters was Elise Roth Tedeschi, a wife and mother who wrote an open letter to Trebek sharing how she had survived stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Trebek’s wife, Jean Currivan, has faithfully been by her husband’s side throughout the ordeal, Trebek said in May.

Though the future is never certain, fans were optimistic they would see Trebek return in the fall after he gave an encouraging update at the end of season 35.

“Despite what you may have heard, I’m feeling good, I’m continuing with my therapy and we — by we, the staff — is already working on our next season, the 36th year of ‘Jeopardy!’” Trebek said.

“So I look forward to seeing you once again in September with all kinds of good stuff.”

