Alleged Shoplifter Busted After Police Check Her Social Media: 'Essentially Incriminated Herself'

A social media star was arrested after authorities say she was caught shoplifting — by videos posted to her own account.

22-year-old Marlena Velez was arrested November 21 by Florida’s Cape Coral Police Department.

The department was notified to the crime the day before after being called to a local Target store.

Velez’s alleged scheme appears to be a bit more sophisticated than simply pocketing small, high-dollar items.

“Loss Prevention at Target stated that on October 30, 2024, an unknown female entered the store and selected items listed for sale,” the CCPD wrote on November 21. “Once at the self-checkout register, the female suspect did not scan the items’ barcodes, instead scanning a false barcode with cheaper prices.

“Sixteen items of miscellaneous household goods and clothing were stolen. The total loss of the stolen items was valued at $500.32. Officers verified this with Target’s security cameras.”







Law enforcement posted the suspect’s picture to its Facebook and Instagram accounts in hopes that the public would recognize the mystery woman. It didn’t take long until police had a name.

The CCPD states that an “anonymous caller” saw one of the department’s posts and identified the suspect as Velez.

Officers were also given Velez’s Instagram handle. The case took a sudden turn after investigators made a new discovery.

“Officers then found Marlena’s TikTok account, which documents her getting ready on October 30, 2024, in the same outfit and glasses and going to Target,” the CCPD wrote.

Velez has more than 300,000 social media followers.

“Marlena documents herself picking out items inside the store and placing them in her car after exiting the store.”

According to People, Velez was seen taking a Stanley mug, a cosmetics bag and a milk-and-cookies set. Multiple other shopping bags full of items were taken.

The videos have since been removed from Velez’s accounts.

Authorities found Velez shortly after the discovery of her social media accounts and the apparently incriminating videos. She was arrested and booked into the Lee County Jail on one count of petit theft.

She was released on bond shortly after her arrest.

The ease of finding the apparent culprit was not lost on police officers.

“She essentially incriminated herself,” CCPD spokesperson Riley Carter told the Express Tribune.

“Social media gave us an unexpected lead, which expedited her identification and subsequent arrest.”

