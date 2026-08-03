Canadian Left Complains That 'Harry Potter' Promotion is Transphobic - At Beloved Coffee Chain Named for Hockey Player Who Died While Drunk Driving

Canadians, as you know, are folks (or, alternatively, “folx”) who are deeply sensitive to microaggressions.

They don’t call it “mankind,” they call it “peoplekind.” They made sure to chase Dr. Jordan Peterson out of academia and then out of the country once he decided the truth was worth standing up for. And they don’t just call it LGBT, they call it 2SLGBTQ+. If you don’t say every letter of the acronym, you’re committing microgenocide, just so you know. Thanks, eh?

In that vein, the Canadian left is very upset that its biggest homegrown food and beverage chain is having a “Harry Potter” promotion, calling it “transphobic” since author J.K. Rowling believes that men are men and women are women. Thus, they’re boycotting the chain now — a chain which has been named after a hockey player who died in a car crash while driving at twice the legal alcohol limit under the influence of drugs, as well.

Gotta have priorities.

From the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation:

The reaction online is, perhaps, not as magical as Tim Hortons had hoped. But when the coffee chain announced its new Harry Potter menu and merchandise on Monday — a celebration of the “beloved” movie franchise’s 25th anniversary, according to the company’s press release — the backlash from the 2SLGBTQ+ community and allies was swift. “As a brand that is synonymous with Canada, Tim Hortons and their partnerships should reflect Canada — a country that is inclusive and proud of its diversity,” advocacy group Egale Canada said in an online statement Tuesday.

Yes, the coffee-and-donuts chain, which has over 4,000 locations across Canada, is introducing a line of donuts and drinks to mark the 25th anniversary of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” hitting theaters. You can have a “Golden Snitch Timbit” (a “Timbit” being like Timmy’s version of the Dunkin’ Donuts Munchkin), a Gryffindor Strawberry Cheesecake Donut, or a Forbidden Forest Iced Tea Quencher.

Even I think this is too dorky and I’ve been to an anime convention, but I digress — because you know what most dorks who haven’t discovered the realities of the world yet seem to love? Getting all angry about microaggressions, of course! (Or “bien sûr!” if you’re Quebecois; sorry for that microaggression.)

And boy, were Tim-lovers everywhere in Canada — from eh to shining eh — upset about this one.

“I’m an employee of Tim Hortons. I’m also transgender. You are actively hurting many of your employees including myself,” one person wrote in response to the Potter promotion.

“Choosing donuts over the safety of trans people is certainly a choice. What a terrible f***ing thing to do,” another said.

“This really hurt more than most. How can one person’s hateful voice carry this far?” a third wrote.

Author Rowan Jette Knox wrote that this was “about as un-Canadian as it gets,” calling Rowling a woman “known as much lately for her transphobia.”

And to top it all off, the term “TERF-Hortons” was trending — which, in lefty terms, is a slur for women that stands for “trans-exclusionary radical feminists.”

Actually, “TERF-Hortons” or “J.K. Rowling’s” should both be less offensive than “Tim Horton’s.” See, it turns out that “a brand that is synonymous with Canada” is named for a guy who wasn’t really so nice.

Tim Horton was a defenseman who was best known for his years with the Toronto Maple Leafs in the NHL. He’s also an NHL Hall of Famer who helped found the chain starting in Hamilton, Ontario, back in 1964. But 10 years later, playing out the end of his career with the Buffalo Sabres, he would die in a one-car accident in the early morning of Feb. 21, 1974.

You’re probably not going to be surprised why. From the Rochester, New York Democrat & Chronicle:

The police and the coroner’s office did not speak publicly about what may have caused the accident, and the official autopsy report was never released. One reason is that no other vehicles were involved and no charges needed to be filed, but there was also speculation that the authorities did not want to share details in an effort to avoid tarnishing Horton’s name. So the long-held assumption was that excessive speed was the cause of the accident. However, the autopsy report became available when Ontario’s 30-year privacy exemption expired, and it was obtained in 2005 by the Ottawa Citizen newspaper through a Freedom of Information request to the Ontario government. It revealed that Horton had a blood alcohol level almost twice Canada’s legal limit, and there were traces of Dexamyl, a prescription drug that combined an amphetamine with the barbiturate amobarbital, and another amphetamine, Dexedrine, though they were both within “usual therapeutic levels.” There was also a bottle of vodka found at the scene.

At least he had the luck, if you want to call it that, to die alone, if just for his and the chain’s reputation. This is one extra victim and a moral hop, skip, and a jump away from “O.J. Simpson’s Juice Jamboree.”

But that’s not what people in Canada are incensed about. No, it’s a woman who has an opinion about whether a man can become a woman, contra nature. Forget about the guy who died while he was going at over 100 miles per hour with booze and drugs in his system; he built “a brand that is synonymous with Canada.” We know the real problem — those darn TERFs!

You really do have to hand it to leftist Canuckistan when it comes to picking what to protest and what’s quintessentially Canadian: If it weren’t for bad standards, they would have no standards at all.

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