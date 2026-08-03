Video: Sleeping Mom Hears Banging on Door, Finds 'Angel' Warning Her House Is On Fire, Then Sees Him Fighting Fire Himself

When Fourth of July fireworks caused dangerous flames, one family had a friend — and didn’t know him.

A Las Vegas woman is hoping publicity will help her locate the stranger who woke her family and alerted them to a fire threatening their home, to a local news report.

The alarm might have saved a neighboring home, too.

According to KVVU-TV in Henderson, Nevada, a woman identified as Danna Shabtai said she was sleeping in her home about 5 a.m. on July 5 when her dogs were awakened by a man pounding on the door and ringing the doorbell.

The dogs woke the family, she said, and they managed to escape before it was too late.

Shabtai was in the home with her father, 82, and her son, who is only 14 months old.

Her sister, who was also in the home, was awake but unaware of the danger.

“He just screamed, ‘Fire, fire.’ And he was pointing towards the back of the house,” Shabtai told the station.

The alert helped her help others.

“So I ran outside, and I ran to the neighbors and to wake them up because they were still sleeping,” Shabtai told KVVU. “So I was banging on their windows and their door.”

The stranger even tried to fight the fire himself, she told the station — he tried to use a garden hose to extinguish the flames before he left the scene.

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Now, she’s looking for a way to say, “thanks.”

The family has taken to social media, posting the story on Facebook.

“This is the HERO who saved our life at 4:51am July 5th 2026 when fire broke out at my neighbor’s and our house do to fireworks,” one post, published July 10, declared.

“Please share this picture and fine him! We didn’t get a chance to thank him like we wanted to, there was too much going on with during that time.”

Should the city try to track down and honor this mystery “angel”? Yes No

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The Bible, of course, is replete with stories about angels interacting in human affairs. The New Testament’s Letter to the Hebrews even explicitly warns that one reason to be hospitable to strangers is one never can be sure when visitors are earthly or divine.

But there’s an element of very human empathy in a passing stranger seeing danger to homes and taking action — not for his own interests but simply the shared humanity of their occupants.

There’s an element of courage in trying to battle the flames of destruction armed only with a garden hose.

Both deserve a salute, in turn, of the very human kind.

Here’s hoping Shabtai gets to deliver her thanks in person.

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