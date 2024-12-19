Share
Strikers hold signs during a strike at Skokie Amazon Delivery station Thursday in Skokie, Illinois. (Nam Y. Huh / AP)

Amazon Suffers Christmas Blow as 10,000 Workers Walk Off the Job at Worst Possible Time

 By Randy DeSoto  December 19, 2024 at 2:19pm
Nearly 10,000 Amazon workers in multiple states went on strike Thursday morning, less than a week before Christmas.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters announced in a news release it launched its strike at seven Amazon facilities located in New York, Atlanta, Southern California, San Francisco and Skokie, Illinois.

“If your package is delayed during the holidays, you can blame Amazon’s insatiable greed. We gave Amazon a clear deadline to come to the table and do right by our members. They ignored it,” said Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien.

“These greedy executives had every chance to show decency and respect for the people who make their obscene profits possible. Instead, they’ve pushed workers to the limit and now they’re paying the price. This strike is on them,” he added.

Fox Business reported the strike came after Amazon “ignored the union’s Dec. 15 deadline to negotiate new contracts for higher wages, better benefits and safer work conditions.”

Fox Business Network host Neil Cavuto asked O’Brien Thursday why the union workers chose to strike the week before Christmas.

O’Brien said that Amazon had ignored its demands to meet and negotiate a contract for over two and a half years.

“Collective bargaining is all about leverage. This is our leverage. This is our pinch point,” he said.

Cavuto countered that Amazon employees are among the highest-paid retail workers in the country.

In September, the company announced it was increasing its total compensation package for fulfillment and transportation workers to more than $29 per hour, an increase of over $3,000 a year for the average full-time employee. That figure included an average base salary of $22 per hour, plus the cost of health care and other benefits, the company said in a news release.

O’Brien told Cavuto, “These people are not being paid a liveable wage, they’re getting minimal benefits, if any, and it’s a disgrace, and it shouldn’t be allowed to happen. And this company is worth $2 trillion.”

“Amazon’s got a duty to bargain, and they should sit down and bargain in good faith,” he argued.

Amazon is the second-largest private employer in the country, behind Walmart, with over 1.6 million employees, the Gwinett Daily Post reported in July 2022.

CBS News reported that Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel responded to the strike in a statement saying, “For more than a year now, the Teamsters have continued to intentionally mislead the public — claiming that they represent ‘thousands of Amazon employees and drivers.’ They don’t, and this is another attempt to push a false narrative.”

She added, “The truth is that the Teamsters have actively threatened, intimidated, and attempted to coerce Amazon employees and third-party drivers to join them, which is illegal and is the subject of multiple pending unfair labor practice charges against the union.”

Conversation