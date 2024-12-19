Fox News Mainstay Neil Cavuto Set to Depart the Network After 28 Years: Report

He may not be the biggest name to leave Fox News in recent memory, but Neil Cavuto’s forthcoming departure from the network is still sending shockwaves through the industry.

(For the curious, Tucker Carlson’s abrupt 2023 departure still ranks as the most shocking Fox departure in recent memory.)

According to Mediaite, the 66-year-old Cavuto will be leaving Fox after 28 years.

Thursday will reportedly be his final broadcast, and he is expected to bid his viewers adieu.

Mediaite reported, Cavuto’s departure is related to his contract, which is set to expire at the end of December.

“Cavuto is one of the few remaining on-air talent still with the network after joining at its inception in the late 1990s,” Mediaite reported. “A beloved presence at Fox, his exit is not the consequence of any bad blood, but rather an increasingly common industry reality: Cavuto was offered a new contract, which he declined to accept his new deal.

“Fox wanted him to stay on board, but a source explained that he ultimately decided to leave.”

Fox told Mediaite via statement: “Neil Cavuto’s illustrious career has been a master class in journalism, and we’re extremely proud of his incredible 28-year run with FOX News Media.

“His programs have defined business news and set the standard for the entire industry.

“We wish him a heartfelt farewell and all the best on his next chapter.”

Mediaite also noted that Cavuto’s past tussles with President-elect Donald Trump has nothing to do with this departure.

Fox is hardly unique in having personnel turnover, at least in the cable news space.

CNN, for instance, has seen a number of high profile names leave recently.

While some big names have seemingly left of their own accord (perhaps like Cavuto, they too rejected contracts), others, like Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon, have left under more auspicious circumstances.

Most recently, CNN saw longtime contributor Gloria Borger leave.

While she doesn’t quite have the 28-year tenure that Cavuto has at Fox, she was at CNN for roughly 17 years before her sudden departure.

Even on MSNBC, which hasn’t seen quite the same level of personnel overturn as its peers, television talents like “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are joking on-air about how they “could be fired” at any time.

