American Dream Fading? New Graph Shows Shocking State of Marriage and Home Ownership

A shocking graph published on Aug. 2 showed the dismal state of the American dream in just one simple visual.

The now-viral graph, shared on social media by Nathan Halberstadt, the chief of staff at Christian venture capital firm New Founding, showed the percentage of 30-year-olds who are both married and homeowners.

In the year 1950, that rate was just over 50 percent.

But a moderate decline between the 1960s and 1980s gave way to a plummet between 1990 and 2020.

During the latter time horizon, the share of 30-year-olds with both a spouse and a home dropped from just about 45 percent to less than 15 percent.

The graph perfectly captured the social and economic realities facing many young Americans.

On one hand, marriage rates are falling after decades of the sexual revolution and an increasingly self-indulgent culture that precludes the sort of selflessness allowing marriage to flourish.

The decline in Christianity and the general dechurching of America has surely also contributed to the trend.

Do you own a home? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

On the other hand, the shipping of middle-class jobs overseas, an increasingly expensive housing market, and the rising costs of education required to earn stable jobs have produced new economic roadblocks for young people.

Low marriage rates and lackluster economic prospects are certainly related to one another, as well, with young people feeling less able to settle down without a meaningful prospect of providing for a family.

Another graph shared by Halberstadt captured how housing prices have indeed risen to be multiple times higher than median household income over the past 50 years.

Relevant, but just piece of story pic.twitter.com/hGdKwFl51I — Nathan Halberstadt 🧊 (@NatHalberstadt) August 2, 2025

Other social media users were quick to note the calamitous nature of the trend.

“Death of a civilization in graph form,” one commenter said.

“Notice the sharp decline corresponds to the flood of H1Bs. Countless careers were destroyed after the first wave really ramped up in the 90s and it’s just gotten worse,” a second said in reference to the work visas allowing American companies to hire foreigners for white-collar jobs.

“No, its just because this generation is universally lazy and eats too many avocados!” another jested.

In any case, these statistics are devastating.

Without addressing the fundamental realities driving low marriage rates, poor economic prospects, and a combination of the two, our nation will collapse in due time.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.