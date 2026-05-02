God's Plan Works: Marriage Linked to Drastically Lower Cancer Risks in New Large-Scale Study

You can add a lessened risk for cancer to the reasons to adhere to God’s design.

In a new sweeping study of over 4 million cancer cases published in Cancer Research Communications, cancer has a 68 percent higher incidence among men who have never married compared to men who married, as noted in a report from The Wall Street Journal.

For women, cancer rates are roughly 83 percent higher for those who never marry.

Men who never married had a rate of anal cancer five times higher; for women, cervical cancer was three times higher.

Frank Penedo, director of the Sylvester Survivorship and Supportive Care Institute at the University of Miami, said that “it’s a clear and powerful signal that some individuals are at a greater risk,” according to a report from Fox News.

“It means that if you’re not married, you should be paying extra attention to cancer risk factors, getting any screenings you may need, and staying up to date on healthcare.”

Researchers said marriage is linked to consuming less alcohol and smoking less, giving indications to how cancer rates could be lower.

It’s also further confirmation of God’s Word.

Genesis 9:7 reads, “As for you, be fruitful and increase in number; multiply on the earth and increase upon it.”

On marriage, Jesus cites Genesis in Matthew 19:4-6, noting that “For this reason a man will leave his father and mother and be united to his wife, and the two will become one flesh.”

“So they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate,” Jesus says.

More recently, ideologues — feminists and Marxists alike — have made it their mission to undo the family and destroy marriage.

Women must be liberated from their own husbands and children, according to such ideologues, who cast women’s own loved ones as chains holding them back from their true potential.

Ironically, they forgo this life for the rigors of professional life, losing those precious years when they can have children.

We are losing this fight as men and women both buy this story.

Worldmetrics reported that marriage rates are down nearly 30 percent since 1960.

Why did we ever listen to these people? Why did we let them deceive us?

The Word of God is infallible — He wasn’t telling us the importance of marriage to shackle us to a life of dread and anguish.

This study shows just one more way He is protecting us.

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