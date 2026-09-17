“American Idol” is leaving Hollywood.

Season 25 of the ABC singing competition will be produced in the Atlanta area instead of California, TheWrap reported.

Fremantle, which produces the series with Sony Pictures Television’s 19 Entertainment, confirmed the relocation.

The show has filmed for years at Red Studios Hollywood. That run ends after Season 24.

The move is about production cost. Georgia offers tax credits of up to 30 percent for unscripted and reality series that spend at least $500,000 in the state.

California recently opened its film and TV credit program to some unscripted shows for the first time.

Those credits apply to large-scale competition series with a budget of $1 million or more.

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Season 25 of “American Idol” reportedly did not qualify for the California incentive, TheWrap said.

Deadline reported that producers have been frustrated by language in the California bill that excludes “traditional reality, game shows, talk shows, or docufollow television programming.”

Fremantle is in final talks with an Atlanta-area studio complex and has not announced a signed facility deal, Deadline said.

The series already appears on Georgia’s “Now Filming” list, Fox 5 Atlanta and WSB-TV reported.

State and local officials have not named every stage of the competition that will shoot in Georgia.

Season 25 is expected to premiere in January. Online auditions through Idol Across America began in late August and run through Sept. 28.

Host Ryan Seacrest, who grew up in Dunwoody, is expected to return.

Judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood are also expected back for the new season.

Last season, the show already moved its Hollywood Week round to Nashville, a first step away from Los Angeles.

Other unscripted titles have left California as costs rose. “The Masked Singer” shifted production to New Jersey. Several game and music shows have moved out of state or overseas.

ABC renewed “American Idol” in July for a 25th season, its 10th on the network.

Fremantle confirmed the Georgia move to outlets that asked and declined to add further detail on the decision.

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