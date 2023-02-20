Parler Share
News
The Chinese spy balloon that floated over the United States at the end of January and beginning of February is pictured in a Feb. 4 file photo just before it was destroyed off the coast of South Carolina.
The Chinese spy ballon that floated over the United States at the end of January and beginning of February is pictured in a Feb. 4 file photo just before it was destroyed off the coast of South Carolina. Reports indicate a new balloon has been spotted nearing U.S. territory in the Pacific. (Chad Fish via AP)

American Pilots Alerted as New Massive Foreign Object Appears in Skies

 By Richard Moorhead  February 20, 2023 at 5:39am
Parler Share

Aviators are being warned about a flying object near American airspace.

The Federal Aviation Administration notified pilots that a large white balloon had been sighted approximately 600 miles east of Hawaii on Sunday, according to The Drive.

Images on social media displayed a purported air traffic warning regarding the craft, according to The Sun.

The alert in the images described the craft’s altitude as between 40,000 and 50,000 feet, although its precise altitude is unknown.

“Advise [air traffic control] if object is seen.”

Trending:
Mother of 'Arab-Latina' Diversity Leader Unmasks Her Own Daughter with Career-Killing News

The FAA began notifying pilots of the craft’s presence early Sunday morning, according to The Drive.

The pilots of multiple aircraft have acknowledged receiving the warning in ACARS (Aircraft Communications, Addressing and Reporting System) transmissions.

The craft’s origin and national affiliation is unclear.

Unlike the Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down after crossing the continental United States, there’s no sign that this balloon has entered U.S airspace yet.

However, the craft’s proximity to the western United States could result in its eventual arrival in North America.

Related:
You'll Be Paying More For Flights Thanks to Biden's SOTU Promise

One estimation of the balloon’s trajectory features it breaching U.S airspace in Hawaii.

A craft identified as an earlier Chinese surveillance balloon crashed off the coast of Hawaii late last year, according to federal officials cited by Fox News.

A Navy P-8 Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft was traveling in the direction of the balloon before disappearing from a flight tracker, according to The Drive.

However, the report noted that the flight might not have been connected to the balloon.

Should Biden confront China on surveillance balloons?

“We cannot say with any certainty that it was on a mission to search for the balloon and observe it, but it would match with the direction for doing so,” the report stated

“Still, P-8s often reposition back to the continental United States along these types of routes, so it is just interesting at best at this point,” it concluded.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




American Pilots Alerted as New Massive Foreign Object Appears in Skies
Don Lemon Taking 'Holiday,' May Be Gone Forever, According to Insider: Report
Scandal Unfolds as Public Realizes Who Is Overseeing California Attorney General's Budget
Twitter Users Notice Something Strange with Putin's Feet in New Video: 'Not Normal'
Kevin Costner Breaks Silence with Emotional Video Amid Rumors That 'Yellowstone' Is Ending
See more...

Conversation