Share
Commentary
Demonstrators march on Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis on May 26, 2020, to decry the death of George Floyd in police custody.
Commentary
Demonstrators march on Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis on May 26, 2020, to decry the death of George Floyd in police custody. (Stephen Maturen / Getty Images)

Americans Across the Nation Are Drawing a Hard Line, Starting in the City Where George Floyd Died

 By Michael Austin  November 3, 2021 at 2:51pm
Share

Tuesday night’s election results proved that President Joe Biden is in fact a uniting leader. At least, that is the case in so far as his ability to unite others against him.

After less than 10 months of Biden’s leadership, a massive red wave swept across state and local elections Tuesday.

Education and culture issues seemed to be big policy winners for Republicans. However, the Democratic effort that took perhaps the biggest hit was the left’s anti-police agenda.

Americans voting in elections across the country rejected anti-cop candidates and policies.

In Minneapolis, voters struck down a proposed charter amendment that would have completely replaced the Midwestern city’s police department with a “public safety agency.”

Trending:
Conservative Truck Driver with No Political Experience Nears Shock Victory Over Democratic Senate President

According to KMSP-TV, 57 percent of voters voted “no” on the plan compared with 43 percent who voted “yes.”

In Seattle, the city known for hosting the lawless Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone/Capitol Hill Organized Protest last year, Republican Ann Davidson held a commanding lead Wednesday over her opponent, police abolitionist Nicole Thomas-Kennedy, in the race for city attorney, according to The Seattle Times.

During the unrest that occurred in Seattle throughout 2020, Thomas-Kennedy tweeted about her “rabid hatred of the police” and asserted that racial justice rioters’ destruction of property during the demonstrations was a “moral imperative.”

As of Tuesday morning, Davidson maintained a lead of 58 percent to Thomas-Kennedy’s 41 percent, according to the Times.

Is the "defund the police" movement a losing strategy for Democrats?

On the East Coast, it appeared that Democrat Byron Brown was going to lose his job as mayor of Buffalo, New York, when democratic socialist candidate India Walton won the party’s primary election in June.

However, Brown ended up winning his fifth term Tuesday after entering the general election race as a write-in candidate, according to WIVB-TV.

The two candidates had clashed over their approach to police reform, with Walton taking sides with Black Lives Matter and the “defund the police” movement.

“We have an opponent that was engaged in protests that were laden with profanities, with a bullhorn to her mouth, shouting how she wanted to defund our police,” Brown said, according to The Buffalo News.

Furthermore, Brown’s team put out a campaign advertisement featuring Buffalo police officers condemning Walton’s anti-police policies.

Related:
A Year After Lefties Turn Part of Seattle Into Lawless 'Autonomous Zone,' Voters Send Clear Message

Americans don’t want anarchy. It’s really as simple as that.

As long as left-wing candidates continue to promote policies meant to defund and abolish police departments, reasonable Americans from across the political spectrum will continue to vote against them.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including numerous original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of supervising staff writer. His responsibilities now include running the reporting team.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University




loading
Americans Across the Nation Are Drawing a Hard Line, Starting in the City Where George Floyd Died
NJ Election Chaos: Early Vote Double-Counted in Hudson County, Was Fixed and Gave GOP Candidate Lead
First Black Woman Elected to Statewide Office in VA Is Republican Winsome Sears
VA Election Night Chaos: Fairfax County Announces It Needs to 'Rescan' Ballots, Won't Report on Time
Never-Before-Seen Kyle Rittenhouse Video Shows the Moment the Mob Almost Got Him, Then He Shoots
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.