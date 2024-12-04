More Americans Want J6ers Pardoned, as 68 Percent of Dems Support Case-by-Case Reviews if Pardons Go Forward

As the political narrative this week shifts to presidential pardons after President Joe Biden gave his son Hunter Biden a generous one on Sunday, many Americans wonder whether President-elect Donald Trump will use that power upon taking office for those who protested at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The “J6ers” — over 1,500 Trump-supporting Americans charged with federal crimes by their government for supposedly attempting an insurrection that day — have met a variety of punishments, with some receiving lengthy prison sentences and even solitary confinement.

A new Rasmussen poll indicated 49 percent — almost half — of voters would favor Trump pardoning J6ers on a case-by-case basis.

Newsmax highlighted one astounding statistic in their report on that poll — even 68 percent of the Democrats polled favor handling the J6ers on a case-by-case basis.

The poll was conducted Nov. 25-26 and included 879 likely U.S. voters. The margin of error was +/- 3 percentage points with 95 percent level of confidence.

To grasp the significance of the poll results, we should examine the legacy media’s — and leftist politicians’ — narrative surrounding Jan. 6, 2021.

We’ve been told for years repeatedly what a dark and tragic day this was.

One year after the event, Vice President Kamala Harris compared that day to Dec. 7, 1941 — the day the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor.

The Associated Press reported remarks by Biden on Jan. 5, 2024, in which he claimed on that day, three years earlier, “we nearly lost America — lost it all.”

The legacy media coverage of Jan. 6 has been so extensive, there is not enough space here to log it all. The reader needs to only Google, “January 6” to watch hours of legacy news outlets’ coverage.

Streaming services, too, provide no escape from the Jan. 6 narrative.

The left cares so much about Jan. 6 that the satirical news site Babylon Bee made its own documentary mocking them, titled “January 6: The Most Deadliest Day.”

Biden, Harris and the media desperately wanted everyone to believe that Jan. 6 was a watershed moment in history akin to Sept. 11, 2001, or the assassination of President John F Kennedy.

To be sure, that narrative saw momentum early, but we are almost four years removed from the event.

Despite only 20 percent of voters surveyed favoring a full pardon for everyone involved, the aforementioned case-by-case support from Democrats and voters generally shows people aren’t buying this anymore.

If the American people actually believed Jan. 6 was another Pearl Harbor, 9/11, or the day “we nearly lost America” would they be supportive of handling the participants on a case-by-case basis for potential pardons?

Imagine if President Franklin Roosevelt had announced dealing with the Empire of Japan on a case-by-case basis or President George Bush with al-Qaida. Those attacks were met with militarized and devastating force.

The magnitude of the event warrants the response.

Americans know Jan. 6 is a weapon of propaganda. The facts do not add up to the left’s narrative, as only one person died — an unarmed woman shot by a police officer — and the vast majority of those present were peaceful.

Pardons must be issued to set things right.

