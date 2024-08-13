America's Demonic Urge

This is the blog that will cost me friends and close doors to my ministry. If I was not writing this at the urging of the Lord, I would not dare. But write it I must. Because the cost of remaining silent would cost me the anointing. A price too dire for me to even imagine.

I begin with a question.

Can you reason with anyone who is planning on voting for Kamala Harris? No, you cannot. Because it has nothing to do with reason. Their “reasons” simply echo her word salads.

They talk a lot. None of it is rational. They are in denial, both about her and America’s condition.

America is a dictatorship. The way they selected Kamala proves it.

They know this. But they will never vote for the one person who can end it. Why? For an insanely ironic reason: They think he will be a dictator!

For four years a totally incompetent man ran America into the ground. America is weak, divided, poor and miserable. And he did it intentionally and with malice.

Shall we elect the assistant to this debacle? She who is more incompetent, with even greater malice? Consider the damage Biden did in four years. She will do much worse.

Why can’t they see that she is a continuation and an acceleration of the disaster of the last four years?

But the most damning thing about her? She lied and covered up Biden’s mental decline. She put all of us in mortal danger. It is a miracle our enemies did not attack us. Why would anyone trust her?

Small wonder that she uses A.I. to alter images of her crowds.

Apparently, we have eliminated logic and reason. So what are we left with? When men from the bottom of society flood society with evil, Satan is involved. We are watching people driven by a demonic urge.

This urge makes wrong right and right wrong. It beats its victims senseless and renders them incapable of changing course. Facts do not faze them. They are walking contradictions. This urge also influences the Church.

The Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard of the Church of God in Christ, one of the largest Pentecostal denominations globally, has publicly endorsed Kamala Harris for president.

How else can you explain him endorsing her? Radical abortion and transgender medical procedures on children are as anti-Christian and anti-Bible as you can get. How can he do it? That is my point.

Donald Trump is certainly not Jesus. Nevertheless, the story of Barabbas fits here, Mark 15:11-15:

“But the chief priests stirred up the crowd to have [Pilate] release for them Barabbas instead. And Pilate again said to them, ‘Then what shall I do with the man you call the King of the Jews?’ And they cried out again, ‘Crucify him.’ And Pilate said to them, ‘Why? What evil has he done?’ But they shouted all the more, ‘Crucify him.’ So Pilate, wishing to satisfy the crowd, released for them Barabbas, and having scourged Jesus, he delivered Him to be crucified.”

Is it possible that just days before this, those same people who cried, “Hosanna” were now saying, “Crucify him!?”

It is even possible that some who were healed by Jesus were now in that mob. What flipped a mob so quickly and so totally? A demonic urge — a soul-sucking metamorphosis. One that can even make Kamala look presidential.

America is being drenched with that same mind-altering demonic power. This is Satan’s greatest bid to destroy America. So who am I trying to reach through this essay?

I am not trying to convince lukewarm pastors or believers. I am assuming they will not listen. No, I am talking to the remnant of God. They must hear what I am about to say.

Yes, things are bad. Dire in fact. This election carries the fate of America. But we can find hope and direction from what God did when something like this happened before.

It was in the book of Esther. It is the account of one man, Haman, who poisoned a king’s mind and the soul of a kingdom. The urge to kill all the Jews came upon the masses.

Esther 4:1 said, “When Mordecai learned all that had been done, Mordecai tore his clothes and put on sackcloth and ashes, and went out into the midst of the city, and he cried out with a loud and bitter cry.”

Then he got word to Esther in the palace about the impending holocaust. She sent word back to explain why she was helpless to do anything. This is how Mordecai exhorted her:

Esther 4:13-14, “Then Mordecai told them to reply to Esther, ‘Do not think to yourself that in the king’s palace you will escape any more than all the other Jews. For if you keep silent at this time, relief and deliverance will rise for the Jews from another place, but you and your father’s house will perish. And who knows whether you have not come to the kingdom for such a time as this?’”

Dear remnant, you have come to the Kingdom for such a time as this. We may seem like few.

But we are more than we think. And we are more than enough!

1 Samuel 14:6, “Jonathan said to the young man who carried his armor, ‘Come, let us go over to the garrison of these uncircumcised. It may be that the Lord will work for us, for nothing can hinder the Lord from saving by many or by few.’”

How then shall we break this demonic urge?

Two things happened next in the account of Esther. First, she determined to confront the king. And she ordered as many Jews as possible to fast and pray.

Let the holy remnant of God who read this take heart! Speak up. Confront pastors, in love, of course. Let your voice be raised in every situation where this demonic urge is attacking Christians.

You have power! Revelations 12:11, “And they have conquered [Satan] by the blood of the Lamb and by the word of their testimony, for they loved not their lives even unto death.”

Now notice what Esther told the Jews to do:

Esther 4:15-16, “Then Esther told them to reply to Mordecai, ‘Go, gather all the Jews to be found in Susa, and hold a fast on my behalf, and do not eat or drink for three days, night or day. I and my young women will also fast as you do. Then I will go to the king, though it is against the law, and if I perish, I perish.’”

Never in my life have I wished so strongly that I could influence the American church to action. We need to rediscover true intercession. Not the sad version that is so popular. We need the version that is potent, fervent, and availing.

James 5:16 said, “The prayer of a righteous person has great power as it is working.”

I know with all of my heart that we need to fast and pray fervently. I know that if we do, this demonic urge will be obliterated. Do not wait for others. Never think your effort is in vain. Divine help is on the way!

