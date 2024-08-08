Watch: Olympic Athletes from Around the World Unite to Praise Jesus in 'Special' Moment

Woke secularists regularly foment identity-based hatred and strife, only to turn around and re-brand those evils as love and inclusion.

Thus, one rejoices at the sight of Christian athletes from different countries showing the world what love and inclusion really means, especially when the scene occurs at the otherwise woke and blasphemous Paris Olympics.

Earlier this week on the social media platform Instagram, American-born British Olympic hurdler Cindy Sember posted a clip of eleven beautiful Christian female athletes gathered around a piano and singing praise to Jesus in a moment that Sember called “truly something special.”

Sember herself recorded the video.

“POV: You gather with other Christian Olympians in the athlete village to praise and worship God before competing,” she wrote.

Judging by the athletes’ apparel, they represented multiple countries, including Great Britain, Jamaica, Australia and Italy.

And Jesus Christ brought them together.

A message of gratitude and inspiration from Sember accompanied the video:

“There is truly something special when Olympians from different countries come together and pray

“Grateful to have found other believers in sport to truly glorify God together with. I promise you God moved when we started singing together. He is so good

“Let this be your encouragement to pray and worship with others today. You’ll be amazed at what the Lord can do.”

The British hurdler also included Jesus’ own words.

“For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them,” she wrote (Matthew 18:20).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cindy Sember (@cindyofili)

Whether or not readers have tuned out the Olympics, they might consider cheering for Sember.

On Wednesday, the British hurdler finished second in her heat. Thus, she advanced to the semifinals on Friday.

Better yet, she has made no secret of her Christian faith.

Her most recent Instagram post is captioned “6 ways to prepare for competition as a Christian Athlete.”

“Whether you deal with pre-comp nerves or feelings of doubt right before competing, allowing God in will make such a huge difference,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cindy Sember (@cindyofili)

In short, woke secularists may have perverted love and inclusion into a diabolical pride with which to mock Christianity.

But we must remind ourselves, they will not win in the end. And we have these great Christian athletes to thank for the reminder, as well as for the example of true love and inclusion.

