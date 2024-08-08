Share
Sports
Commentary

Watch: Olympic Athletes from Around the World Unite to Praise Jesus in 'Special' Moment

 By Michael Schwarz  August 8, 2024 at 7:45am
Share

Woke secularists regularly foment identity-based hatred and strife, only to turn around and re-brand those evils as love and inclusion.

Thus, one rejoices at the sight of Christian athletes from different countries showing the world what love and inclusion really means, especially when the scene occurs at the otherwise woke and blasphemous Paris Olympics.

Earlier this week on the social media platform Instagram, American-born British Olympic hurdler Cindy Sember posted a clip of eleven beautiful Christian female athletes gathered around a piano and singing praise to Jesus in a moment that Sember called “truly something special.”

Sember herself recorded the video.

“POV: You gather with other Christian Olympians in the athlete village to praise and worship God before competing,” she wrote.

Trending:
Paris Hotel Staffer Drops Bomb on Serena Williams, Says She Was 'Unrecognizable' Before Rejecting Her

Judging by the athletes’ apparel, they represented multiple countries, including Great Britain, Jamaica, Australia and Italy.

And Jesus Christ brought them together.

A message of gratitude and inspiration from Sember accompanied the video:

“There is truly something special when Olympians from different countries come together and pray

Should more athletes speak publicly about their faith?

“Grateful to have found other believers in sport to truly glorify God together with. I promise you God moved when we started singing together. He is so good

“Let this be your encouragement to pray and worship with others today. You’ll be amazed at what the Lord can do.”

The British hurdler also included Jesus’ own words.

“For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them,” she wrote (Matthew 18:20).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cindy Sember (@cindyofili)

Related:
Celtics Coach Wears His Christian Faith on His Shirt Live on ESPN After Winning NBA Title

Whether or not readers have tuned out the Olympics, they might consider cheering for Sember.

On Wednesday, the British hurdler finished second in her heat. Thus, she advanced to the semifinals on Friday.

Better yet, she has made no secret of her Christian faith.

Her most recent Instagram post is captioned “6 ways to prepare for competition as a Christian Athlete.”

“Whether you deal with pre-comp nerves or feelings of doubt right before competing, allowing God in will make such a huge difference,” she wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cindy Sember (@cindyofili)

In short, woke secularists may have perverted love and inclusion into a diabolical pride with which to mock Christianity.

But we must remind ourselves, they will not win in the end. And we have these great Christian athletes to thank for the reminder, as well as for the example of true love and inclusion.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Watch: Olympic Athletes from Around the World Unite to Praise Jesus in 'Special' Moment
Olympic Hockey Player Left Covered in Blood After Freak Injury During Horrifying Moment
After 25 Years in Guard, Does Tim Walz Even Know What Kind of Rifle He Carried?
Tim Walz's Former Squadmate: If He'd Gone to Iraq, He'd Have Been 'Hiding Under a Desk' - Video
Elon Declares Unlimited War on Woke Advertisers, Could Single-Handedly Save Conservative Publishing
See more...

Conversation