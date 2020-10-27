Login
Amy Coney Barrett Takes Her Oath, Officially Sworn In To Fill 9th SCOTUS Seat

Coney BarrettJim Lo Scalzo-Pool / Getty ImagesSupreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Oct. 21, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Jim Lo Scalzo-Pool / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published October 26, 2020 at 6:34pm
President Donald Trump hosted an event for Amy Coney Barrett on Monday night at the White House, where she was sworn as an associate justice to the Supreme Court.

Justice Barrett, 48, became the fifth woman appointed to the high court and the first to be a mother of school-aged children.

The Senate confirmed Barrett earlier in the evening in a 52-48 vote.

Justice Clarence Thomas administered the constitutional oath, officially swearing Barrett in as the 103rd associate justice in Supreme Court history.

Thomas is currently the longest-serving justice on the court, having been appointed by President George H.W. Bush in 1991.

Barrett, who clerked for the late Justice Antonin Scalia in the 1990s, shares both his and Thomas’ originalist/textualist judicial philosophy in interpreting the Constitution and statutes.

Barrett thanked the president for the honor of the appointment and promised fidelity to the Constitution and the rule of law.

“My fellow Americans, even though we judges don’t face elections, we still work for you,” Barrett said. “It is your Constitution that establishes the rule of law, and the judicial independence that is so central to it.

Do you think Barrett was a good choice for Trump?

“The oath that I have solemnly taken tonight means at its core that I will do my job without any fear or favor, and that I will do so independently of both the political branches and of my own preferences.

“I love the Constitution and the democratic republic that it establishes, and I will devote myself to preserving it.”

Asked by a reporter earlier in the day whether the Barrett event would be large, Trump replied it would not.

“Just a very nice event,” he said.

The subtext of the question was clearly in reference to the White House event last month when Trump announced his nomination of Barrett, which Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden characterized on Monday as a super-spreader event for COVID, according to Politico.

The Washington Post reported of the approximately 200 who attended Barrett’s Rose Garden nomination announcement on Sept. 26, at least 11 later tested positive for COVID-19.

The occasion included both the outdoor Rose Garden event and an indoor reception for some of the attendees.

Vice President Mike Pence, Karen Pence and Attorney General William Barr were among some of the prominent attendees who did not contract the virus.

Barrett’s addition to the court replacing Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg shifts its composition to six justices appointed by Republican presidents and three by Democrats.

Biden continues to duck the question of whether he would add additional justices to the Supreme Court if he were elected president.

However, he did tell reporters on Monday he would establish a commission of constitutional scholars to provide him recommendations about how to potentially restructure the court.

Biden said he would give the scholars a deadline of 180 days after he takes office to get the proposals to him.

According to the Heritage Foundation’s Judicial Tracker, Trump has appointed 218 judges to date, which is the most of any president going back to Ronald Reagan at the same point of their time in office.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
