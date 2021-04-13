Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
Mewe Share P Share

Analysis Reveals the Horrifying Number of Illegal Immigrants Projected to Reach Southern Border This Year

Central American immigrants wait to be transported to a processing center by U.S. Border Patrol agents near the border with Mexico on April 11 in La Joya, Texas.John Moore / Getty ImagesCentral American immigrants wait to be transported to a processing center by U.S. Border Patrol agents near the border with Mexico on April 11 in La Joya, Texas. (John Moore / Getty Images)

By Samantha Chang
Published April 13, 2021 at 9:53am
Mewe Share P Share

A jaw-dropping 1.2 million unvetted migrants are projected to sneak into the United States by December, based on the unprecedented illegal border crossings being inflamed by the Biden administration’s destructive policies.

That’s the harrowing prediction of Steven Kopits, the president of Princeton Policy Advisors, a public-policy think tank.

“At the current pace, apprehensions for calendar year 2021 could be forecast at 1.2 million, following the precedents of 2005 and 2006,” he wrote April 8.

Kopits made the projection based on the record border apprehensions in March — which set a 20-year high — shortly after Joe Biden was installed as president.

“Border Patrol apprehended 168,195 persons at the southwest border in the month of March,” he wrote. “This was slightly less than preliminary figures reported by the Washington Post last week.

TRENDING: Biden Exec Order Could End Up Turning Millions of Americans into Criminals Overnight

“Notwithstanding, this is still the highest since March 2001, the first year of the Bush administration, when Border Patrol recorded 170,580 southwest border apprehensions.”

Based on these horrifying statistics and the Biden administration’s refusal to stem the emergency, he predicts the U.S. will be barraged by “a level of illegal immigration this year not seen since the Great Recession.”

While the White House downplays the border apocalypse and pretends it’s not a full-blown calamity, Kopits joins a growing chorus of analysts who say the emergency has exploded to epic proportions.

“The situation is fairly described as a border crisis and a rolling policy disaster,” he wrote.

Will Biden's border catastrophe go down as the worst in U.S. history?

To underscore how badly the situation has spiraled out of control, Biden’s border czar, Roberta Jacobson, quit last week amid growing public backlash over the administration’s gross mishandling of the emergency.

A few days before her resignation, a humiliating leak from an internal meeting of Immigration and Customs Enforcement revealed that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tacitly admitted that former President Donald Trump was right when he said that walls work and Biden was wrong when he haphazardly halted construction.

During the meeting, Mayorkas reportedly said he’s considering restarting wall construction as the southern border gets besieged on a daily basis by armies of unvetted migrants.

Newt Gingrich, who was Speaker of the House of Representatives from 1995 to 1999, said having open borders and unfettered mass illegal immigration is exactly what the Biden administration wants.

That’s why they refuse to call it a “crisis” and put Vice President Kamala Harris “in charge” of managing the debacle last month. The former junior senator still has not visited the border.

RELATED: SC Gov Essentially Shuts Down State to Biden's Unaccompanied Minors

“If you look at a piece of history, sometimes the obvious is accurate. They wanted Harris to be in charge of the border because they knew she wouldn’t do anything,” Gingrich told Fox & Friends on Monday. “This is not a mistake, this is why they refuse to call it a crisis.

“They want the border to be open. Go back and look at the presidential primary debates. They are all in favor of open borders. They are all in favor of eliminating ICE. They are all in favor of eliminating any threat to sanctuary cities.”

Democrats want illegal aliens to flood the United States even though we’re still reeling from a pandemic and a shutdown-induced recession because they want to expand their voting bloc by any means necessary.

While the left claims it wants to “help” the armies of unvetted migrants, in reality, the patronizing gesture is nothing more than a naked power grab. And if millions of Americans suffer because of this, too bad.

Why? Because Democrats don’t care about the collateral damage to millions of Americans as long they achieve their long-term goal of controlling all the levers of power — both nationally and in all 50 states.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in New York City.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer and financial editor based in New York City.







Analysis Reveals the Horrifying Number of Illegal Immigrants Projected to Reach Southern Border This Year
'Anti Racist' Group Steals Cemetery Monument, Issues Disgusting Ultimatum to the Women's Organization Behind It
BLM Co-Founder Buys Million-Dollar Home in Neighborhood with Black Population of Less Than 2%
John Kerry Humiliated as Climate Change Prediction Turns Out to Be Totally Wrong
CDC Director Finally Stands Up for Kids in Statement on Schools Opening
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×