Share
News

Anger Management Therapist Loses It, Murders Man While Witnesses Watch: Police

 By Jack Davis  January 28, 2024 at 6:49am
Share

A Florida therapist who specializes in anger management has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in the therapist’s car.

Travis McBride, 46, was charged Jan. 19 with first-degree, premeditated murder in the death of Clinton Dorset, 51, according to WESH-TV in Daytona Beach.

The killing was first reported on the morning of Jan. 18.

“There’s been a murder that happened,” a caller to 911 told a dispatcher, according to WESH. “We got a couple of eyewitnesses, and I believe — the person right now he’s looking at the road, cleaning up the blood off the ground.”

The website Law and Crime said a DeLand police affidavit quoted a woman identified as “W1,” who said McBride allegedly accused Dorsey — who is thought to be homeless — of doing something to harm dogs owned by the suspect.

Trending:
Dem Governor Says the Quiet Part Out Loud Before Introducing Biden: 'Get the 10% Ready'

The affidavit outlined what the witness said she saw. An affidavit is an allegation that remains unproven before a trial.

“W1 stated that she saw (McBride) with a gun in his hand shooting, (Dorsey). W1 said she heard approximately eight to nine shots being fired. W1 stated she heard the gunshots and then saw the light on the gun. W1 noted that (McBride) was pointing the gun down at the body,” the affidavit stated.

“W1 stated she saw (McBride) drag the body across the street toward a wooded area. W1 said she did not observe any other person(s) drag the body into the woods across the street in the area when (McBride) shot (Dorsey). W1 noted that she was 100% sure that (McBride) shot (Dorsey). W1 stated she feared (McBride) because he was aggressive with his gun,” the affidavit stated.

A police report obtained by the Daytona Beach News-Journal said a witness “observed Travis point a gun downwards towards Dorsey, saw the attached light on the weapon turn on and further illuminate Dorsey, and fire several more shots at close range.”

Police said that after responding to the scene of the incident on Jan. 18, they saw what they believed to be a dead body in the back seat of McBride’s 2016 red Nissan Versa.

One officer “opened the rear hatch trunk door [which was unlocked] in [an] attempt to render aid to the individual,” the report stated.

What “initially came in as a suspicious incident quickly evolved into a homicide investigation,” DeLand Police Chief Jason Umberger said during a news conference Friday, according to the News-Journal.

Would you come forward if you witnessed a murder?

“Preliminarily, we believe there was an ongoing dispute between [McBride] and our victim,” he said. “I don’t know if they knew each other, but they knew of each other.”

According to the News-Journal, McBride has a police record dating back to 1995, in which a charge of felony aggravated battery was resolved after McBride completed a deferred prosecution agreement.

A 1996 felony aggravated battery charge against him was disposed of in the same fashion.

In 2017, McBride was arrested on a domestic battery by strangulation charge after his wife said McBride was upset after she took one of his dogs outside.

Related:
6 People Found Shot to Death in 'Incredibly Desolate' Area of California Desert

The case was resolved by a deferred prosecution agreement that required no violent contact with the victim, counseling and fines.

McBride is a licensed Florida mental health counselor and owns Starting Point Mental Health LLC in DeLand, which has been operating since 2009.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” 

 

That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown.

 

Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish.

 

The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight.

 

Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. 

 

A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? 

 

Sincerely,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Anger Management Therapist Loses It, Murders Man While Witnesses Watch: Police
Former Dodger Slugged as Baseball Diamond Devolves Into an All-Out Brawl
Jay Leno Files for Conservatorship of Wife's Estate After Her Devastating Diagnosis
Biden Family Associate Testifies Joe Met with Chinese Industry Leader - Then Hunter Was Given a $3 Million 'Thank You'
Mystery Deepens Around NFL Fans Found Frozen in Friend's Backyard as Fifth Man Is Identified
See more...

Conversation