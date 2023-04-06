Another Country Star Is Done with Bud Light After Company Put New Face on Can

The blowback against Bud Light for signing a transgender activist is growing, and yet another country music star signs on with country star John Rich now joining the movement.

The “Progress” singer jumped to his Twitter account on Wednesday to ask, “What beer should my bar @rnrbarnash in Nashville replace #BudLight with?”

Rich added his voice to the boycott movement on the same day fellow country crooner Travis Tritt told fans that he was finished with Anheuser-Busch products.

“I will be deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider,” Tritt said Wednesday. “I know many other artists who are doing the same.”

The two country stars were responding to this week’s decision by Anheuser-Busch to hire transgender activist, Biden supporter, and TikTok presenter and Biden supporter Dylan Mulvaney, to flog its Bud Light beer.

Mulvaney has become a major Internet “influencer” with some 11 million followers on TikTok. He has also been the toast of the left for several months, and now he is helping Anheuser-Busch go ultra-woke.

Anheuser-Busch brought Mulvaney on for its marketing campaign for the NCAA basketball tournament. And as part of the campaign, Mulvaney posted a video in which he held up a can of Bud Light.

“This week I celebrated my day 365 of womanhood,” Mulvaney said. “And Bud Light sent me possibly the best gift ever: a can with my face on it.”

“Check out my Instagram story to see how you can enjoy March Madness with Bud Light and maybe win some money too,” he added.

“Happy March Madness!! Just found out this had to do with sports and not just saying it’s a crazy month! In celebration of this sports thing,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan Mulvaney (@dylanmulvaney)

A fierce backlash immediately descended upon the company that was only made worse by a statement made in an attempt to defend the deal with Mulvaney.

The company tried to explain that its campaign with the trans influencer was meant to help “authentically connect with audiences.” Oddly, Anheuser-Busch seems to think that a fake woman is an “authentic” connection with an audience?

“Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics and passion points. From time to time we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney. This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public,” an Anheuser-Busch representative told Fox News.

The explanation didn’t help, to put it mildly.

Indeed, rocker Kid Rock seemed to have the perfect response to the campaign when he posted a video in which he not only blasted Anheuser-Busch rhetorically, he did so physically by taking his MP5 rifle to a stack of Bud Light products by sending a stream of hot lead to them and obliterating them.

Anheuser-Busch just might be learning the truth to the recently created adage of “Go woke, go broke.”

