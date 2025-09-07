Another 'Maryland Man' Accused of Murdering 19-Year-Old American Woman

Police on Thursday arrested Hugo Hernandez-Mendez, an illegal alien suspected of murdering a Maryland resident.

Hernandez-Mendez, whom ABC News identified as a “Maryland Man,” was charged with first-degree and second-degree murder on Friday after allegedly killing 19-year-old Dacara Thompson.

Thompson’s father reported her missing the night of Aug. 23. He hadn’t heard from her since the night before, when she texted that she was stopping for gas, according to WUSA-TV in Washington, D.C.

The Prince George’s County Police Department later obtained footage of Thompson the night she went missing, according to WJLA-TV.

It reportedly showed Thompson leaving her own vehicle before crossing the street and approaching a black SUV. After speaking with its driver, she entered the passenger side.

The driver then drove to a home in Bowie, Maryland, police later discovered.

#BREAKING: Police say the Maryland man accused of murdering 19-year-old Dacara Thompson was in the country illegally. An ICE detainer was issued yesterday. County exec Braveboy says USPP arrested Hugo Hernandez-Mendez back in April for DUI. The federal government released him. pic.twitter.com/FhnGOt4wPQ — Michael Pegram (@MichaelPNews) September 5, 2025

A week later, on Aug. 31, police found Thompson’s naked body on a river embankment, according to WUSA.

Eventually, police tracked the vehicle in the surveillance footage to Hernandez-Mendez.

On Thursday they obtained a search warrant and arrested Hernandez-Mendez at the home in Bowie, where the SUV was parked.

“The suspect has access to the black SUV and lives in the bedroom where the murder occurred,” police said, according to WJLA.

Investigators believe Hernandez-Mendez murdered her at the house on the morning of Aug. 23, then dumped her body over a bridge in Annapolis, Maryland.

Hernandez-Mendez is currently jailed at the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections.

Hugo Hernandez-Mendez, an illegal alien from Guatemala, has been charged with first and second-degree murder in the gruesome death of 19-year-old Dacara Thompson. ICE has issued a detainer for this criminal illegal alien and justice will be served for this Maryland family. pic.twitter.com/NJtanGOx4R — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) September 5, 2025

Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement that he’s a criminal alien from Guatemala, WJLA reported.

“On Sept. 4, ICE Baltimore lodged an immigration detainer against Hernandez with the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections, who is historically uncooperative,” ICE said in its statement.

In April, police reportedly arrested Hernandez-Mendez for a DWI, but he was released pending his trial, according to Fox News.

“Dacara was a beautiful, kind-hearted young woman who brought joy to everyone around her, and her absence has created a void that words can’t fill,” Thompson’s GoFundMe page read.

