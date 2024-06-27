Another One: Illegal Immigrant Nabbed After Deadly Chick-fil-A Shooting - Report
An hours-long manhunt ended early Thursday with the arrest of a man charged with shooting two people to death inside a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Irving, Texas.
Oved Bernardo Mendoza Argueta, 37, was locked up in Irving’s jail at about 3 a.m. Thursday, according to KXAS-TV.
Mendoza Argueta faces a capital murder charge.
Mendoza Argueta had been the subject of a manhunt since about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, when two people were shot to death inside the fast food restaurant.
Police revealed that the suspect’s spouse works at the Chick-fil-A where the shooting took place, and was a witness who identified Mendoza Argueta as a suspect.
“We can confirm that the suspect was taken into custody early this morning,” a representative of the Irving Police Department said, according to Fox News.
The representative said Mendoza Argueta has an “ICE hold,” from Immigration and Naturalization Service Dallas/Fort Worth.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement issues what are known as immigration detainers on individuals who are in the country illegally and are arrested.
ICE had not made any comment about Mendoza Argueta as of Thursday afternoon.
Police have said the shooting was not random.
“Our investigators have received information to lead them to believe this is a targeted incident and not a random act of violence,” Irving Police Officer Anthony Alexander said Wednesday, according to KDFW-TV.
“There is no threat to the public. It was a targeted incident. We’re trying to determine exactly what happened out here today,” he said.
Another @TheDemocrats /@texasdemocrats
illegal alien kills two more on American soil. Irving, TX: Two dead in Chick-Fil-A shooting. https://t.co/9pDd7j9YdY
— The Chris Salcedo Show (@CSalcedoShow) June 27, 2024
Latina Williams said her daughter, who worked at the Taco Bell next door, was in a panic after the shots rang out.
“She called me from the bathroom crying because she’s scared. She’s like, ‘Mom, some people got shot. It sounded like a car wreck.’ She’s like, ‘They’re jumping out the window!’ And I’m like what am I supposed to do?” Williams said, referring to the drive-thru window.
“At that moment, a mother’s concern is my baby. How soon can I get to her?” she said.
