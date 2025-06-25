Anthony Weiner Humiliated, Loses Comeback Race to Man with Same Name as Infamous Pedophile, Rapist

April, T.S. Eliot said, is the cruelest month. Apparently, it comes a little late for registered sex offenders, at least when Anthony Weiner is involved.

June is more his speed. The former representative and New York City mayoral candidate played out the likely end of his political career not running for Congress or even Gracie Mansion, but for a City Council seat — and still to the derision of the press. He saw his former wife, top Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, get married to the son of George Soros earlier in June.

And then, on Tuesday, Weiner — who only has the name of one sex offender, albeit his own — lost to a guy who bears the name of two of America’s most famous sex offenders.

With 85 percent of the votes counted in the primary for New York City’s 2nd City Council District, Weiner was in fourth place with 10.3 percent of the vote. According to The New York Times, only Allie Ryan — who had 7.8 percent of the vote — was lower.

And the likely winner of the race? Harvey Epstein. Not a sick joke, although the guy was the target of a “Saturday Night Live” sketch with John Mulaney:







Yes, the man with the same last name as pedophile sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and the same first name as convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein had 39.0 percent of the vote, as of 1:30 a.m. While it’s still mathematically possible for the other candidates to catch him, it’s rather unlikely, even given New York City’s ranked choice system; Sarah Batchu and Andrea Gordillo were at 21.2 percent ant 21.1 percent, respectively.

And who said God doesn’t have a sense of humor?

Which one would you have voted for? Anthony Weiner Harvey Epstein

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Anthony Weiner: 0% (0 Votes) Harvey Epstein: 0% (0 Votes)

The New York Times noted in a Tuesday report that Weiner was having trouble gaining traction in the district, shockingly, which is mainly comprised of the Lower East Side and East Village constituencies in Manhattan:

Anthony Weiner, posted on a sunbaked corner of the East Village on Tuesday, had stooped to hear an older woman tell him that she had just voted for him when a much younger woman stopped, took a quick selfie in front of the candidate and muttered “pedophile.”

“What did she say?” the older woman asked.

“Supports another candidate,” Mr. Weiner deadpanned.

That he is himself a candidate is a plot twist in a story that many believed had ended badly. Mr. Weiner resigned from Congress in 2011 following a sexting scandal. A second sexting scandal cost him a run for mayor in 2013. Four years later, he was convicted of a felony and served 18 months in prison for sharing sexually explicit photos and texts with a 15-year-old girl. …

During his campaign, he has owned those dark episodes without, as he put it, “wallowing” in them — “contrition, but not scraping.” He hopes his practical, street-level ideas to fix what ails the city — hire more police officers, find proper care for the mentally ill and homeless living in parks — attract voters ready to set aside his past.

I probably wouldn’t have minded some “wallowing,” actually. I think if you’re the kind of guy who has to resign from Congress because you posted sexually explicit photos meant for direct messages on your main Twitter feed then managed to not only lose the mayoralty but your freedom for second and third sexting scandals, “wallowing” is pretty critical. I wouldn’t mind him “wallowing.”

And while there are perhaps other reasons for a man who was on an upward trajectory to the mayoralty just a decade ago lost so badly in a trivial race, there’s a certain poetic justice in the fact that a sex offender was beaten by a man with no criminal record but who bears the names of two of the most noxious sex offenders this country has ever known.

Part of it probably had to do with the fact that it was a huge night for upstart mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, a little-known progressive lawmaker who definitely doesn’t like “practical, street-level ideas to fix what ails the city.”

Ergo, the kind of moderate-ish voter (for New York City, anyway) who heard Weiner’s name and was willing to overlook his past wasn’t really coming out to the polls if Mamdani’s unexpected election-night knockout was any indication. (And one half wonders if Weiner’s campaign wasn’t a feint on the part of Andrew Cuomo’s team to make their candidate only the second-most infamous perv — allegedly, cough cough — running on Tuesday.)

And then there was the matter of not only Weiner’s acts, but what they led to. Remember, the reason for FBI Director James Comey reopening the Hillary Clinton email server investigation with just days to go in the 2016 presidential race had little to do with new information from investigating Clinton.

Rather, they had stumbled upon emails as an ancillary function of an investigation into Weiner’s sexting habits; Abedin, who was Hillary’s top aide during that election, had the emails on the computer the two shared.

So, if you don’t remember Weiner, it’s unlikely you’re going to vote for him. If you do, it’s more unlikely. Why he subjected himself to this is beyond me, but there are so many things about the skeeveball that shall remain beyond my comprehension on this side of the empyrean.

Whatever the case, it’s a reminder that there are still more days in the cruelest month for New York’s most famous electoral sex offender to make a fool of himself. I don’t know if he can one-up losing to a guy named Harvey Epstein, but he can certainly try. Just not near anyone’s kids, please.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.