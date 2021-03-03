Anti-American Socialist Race Hustler to Write the Newest Superman Film

Superman used to stand for truth, justice and the American way.

Now, he’ll likely represent postmodernism, social justice and the destruction of America’s supposedly racist foundations. This will all be thanks to Ta-Nehisi Coates, the man chosen to write a new reboot to the superhero’s film franchise.

According to a Deadline report, Coates was tapped to write the new Superman film to be produced by film industry veteran J.J. Abrams.

An author, activist and journalist for The Atlantic magazine, Coates is widely praised by the left for his takes on racism in America. A sober examination of said takes, however, reveals nothing even closely approximating praiseworthy.

In one such example, found in Coates’ book “Between the World and Me,” he described his experience watching first responders on 9/11.

“They were not human to me. Black, white, or whatever, they were the menaces of nature; they were the fire, the comet, the storm, which could — with no justification — shatter my body,” Coates wrote, according to The American Prospect.

The reason for Coates’ inhumane view of these heroic first responders? They reminded him of the police officer who killed his childhood friend, Prince Jones.

“I could see no difference between the officer who killed Prince Jones and the police who died [on September 11],” Coates wrote.

As it turns out, the officer who shot Coates’ friend — Carlton Jones — was actually black, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Nevertheless, Coates sees the officer not as an individual with his own agency, but rather as an extension of the system of white supremacy that is American policing.

Coates worldview is defined by race essentialism — in his opinion, race is a predominant element of individuals’ identities and racial reconciliation between different groups is nigh unachievable.

The only solution to fix the injustices of America’s past, in his view, is a socialist redistribution of wealth as a form of slavery reparations, taking capital from American whites (who have never owned slaves) and giving it to American blacks (who have never been slaves).

Furthermore, as is typical of most modern-day, far-left intellectuals, Coates believes that American ideals and traditions are inextricably linked with the forces of white supremacy.

That’s why the author wrote for The Atlantic that “In America, it is traditional to destroy the black body — it is heritage.”

This is the man set to write the new Superman movie.

For close to a century, Superman has served as an archetype of the American ideal, a representation of this country’s defining values.

Now, with Coates’ influence, this treasured hero may very well become another tool for the left’s race-conscious Marxist agenda.

