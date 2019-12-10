Anti-Semitic Sanders Surrogate Linda Sarsour Compares Existence of Israel to White Supremacy

In the short year since the radical left officially hijacked the Democratic Party, there has been a disturbing persistence in the mainstreaming of overtly anti-Semitic rhetoric among party officials.

Unfortunately, that rhetoric was magnified once again less than two weeks ago when a well-known surrogate for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign publicly referred to Israel as a supremacist state.

While speaking at the 12th Annual Conference for Palestine in the United States late last month, Women’s March co-founder Linda Sarsour took a moment to reprimand progressive Jews for the supposed hypocrisy of opposing the Trump administration’s border security policies while also supporting Israel’s right to exist.

“Ask those who call themselves progressive Zionists to explain to you how can they be against the separation children on the U.S.-Mexican border? Sarsour told the audience, according to the Washington Examiner. “How can they be against building a wall between us and Mexico?”

“Ask them this,” Sarsour continued. “How can you be against white supremacy in the United States of America and the idea of living in a supremacist state based on race and class, but then you support a state like Israel that is built on supremacy, that is built on the idea that Jews are supreme to everybody else?”

This is happening in America! Anti-Semite Linda Sarsour claims “Israel is built on Jewish supremacy.” No Linda, Israel is built on the idea that Jews needed a haven in their 3,500 year-old ancestral homeland after being exterminated in the Holocaust. #Antisemitism pic.twitter.com/XjTBQhvPrx — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) December 3, 2019

Unsurprisingly, the establishment media would not touch the story with a 49-and-a-half-foot pole. Not CNN, The Washington Post or even Fox News covered the activist’s obscene statements.

Backlash from prominent Jewish and conservative social media users — and anyone else with a conscience — eventually prompted Sarsour to post a droning diatribe on Twitter, however, apologizing not for the hatefulness of her remarks but for “the confusion” they caused without proper “context.”

Of course, the ensuing provision of contextual clarity amounted to little more than Sarsour suggesting Israel’s 2018 decision to legally establish itself as the “Nation State of the Jewish People” was inherently representative of the “dispossession, displacement, and dehumanization of [the Palestinian] people.”

In other words, a nation resolving to recognize its own right to exist and settle its lands or make a language spoken by the plurality of its citizens — Hebrew in this case — its official language, is somehow culturally supremacist.

THREAD: Over the weekend, I made comments about Israel that require context to understand. I was specifically referring to the racist argument at the heart of the nation-state law recently passed by the Israeli government – not the Jewish people. I apologize for the confusion. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) December 3, 2019

In actuality, the only context anyone really needs is that the state of Israel was declared and recognized by the international community in 1948, establishing a refuge for the world’s Jewish population in their ancestral homeland following the Holocaust.

Every single day since Israel’s establishment, certain international actors — namely theocratic Islamist regimes in the Middle East — have attacked and delegitimized the state, constantly questioning its very right to exist in the Arab lands that were once Palestine.

And in an attempt to adhere to the logically degenerate academic philosophy of multicultural intersectionality, leftists, now battling for the driver’s seat in the Democratic Party, have overwhelmingly adopted anti-Israeli sentiments.

Somehow, the American left has publicly concluded in the wake of the tragic Sept. 11 terror attacks that Muslims and ethnic Arabs are more oppressed than Jews.

As a result, their cultural Marxist ideology demands that they advocate for that identity group with every fiber of their being.

More concerning, however, is the fact that this has unfortunately also resulted in the excoriation of Zionist Jews — somehow perceived as an enemy to the identity of Arab Muslims — and the mainstream employment anti-Semitic rhetoric by members of the Democratic Party.

