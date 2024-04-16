Anti-Semitism Report: Nearly 75% of Universities Received a 'C' or Worse

The Anti-Defamation League released a jarring report on Thursday regarding the reign of anti-Semitism on college campuses.

The “Campus Antisemitism Report Card” graded anti-Semitic incidents, Jewish life, university policies and procedures and how well college administrations handle anti-Semitism on campus.

Needless to say, the results reveal just how poorly the majority of colleges are handling anti-Semitism, leaving Jewish students to feel unsafe.

If these kids are scared for their lives in these learning environments, they are undoubtedly justified. Among the 85 universities included in the study, 66 received a “C” or worse in the management of anti-Semitism on campus.

Many of the 37 colleges that scored a “D” or less were Ivy League schools — the same schools that receive billions in endowments from Jewish individuals and Jewish-led corporations. These schools will take their money but not protect their real interests, including their children, so to speak. It’s disgusting.

For those not familiar with the ADL, the organization was founded in 1913 with a mission “to stop the defamation of the Jewish people and to secure justice and fair treatment to all,” according to the ADL website.

Anti-Semitism has spanned as far back as the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, when Pontius Pilot in Judea ordered the Romans to kill our Lord and Savior, only for it to be misguidedly blamed on the Jews.

Ever since then, they’ve been running for their lives even today within the walls of the very bastions of education that expand intellect but not true intelligence or factual awareness.

This is what happens when opinion-based history is taught to those who end up taking over our education system, both public and private. It’s like watching the factual history noted above on repeat. The lies killed one Jew and will endeavor to take them all if left unchecked.

The liberal left leadership running higher education and much of the rest of influential society like the establishment media has seemingly become handmaidens to the devil, and it isn’t just truth being lost in the current-day handiwork but safety for Jewish students and families.

Israel’s response to the Hamas terrorist attack on Oct. 7 has become the newest fire igniting terrorism not only in Israel but also in the United States as college campuses struggle with divided beliefs over who is responsible and what should be done.

The ADL’s report card serves as a valuable check as well as a gauge on the impact of propaganda and ultimately belief on college campuses in relation to the Jewish existence and reality. And given how poorly many universities scored, what the results seem to be saying is that propaganda is winning and free thinking is not a part of the curriculum these predominantly liberal-run institutions foster.

I have to believe that it is the loss of religion in society that helps to bring this evil along. This is because our youth today have no understanding or connection with Jesus’ teachings or history. And without a connection to either, it leaves them vulnerable. In their lack of standing for the most important things, they’ve fallen for the wrong things.

Without learning from history, society will continue to turn on the Jews. That story won’t end. It certainly won’t end on the watch of the falsely tolerant left.

So how did the report break out?

Two schools — Brandeis University in Massachusetts and Elon University in North Carolina — received a grade of “A” or “Ahead of the Pack.”

Seventeen received a “B” grade (“Better Than Most”), 29 a “C” (“Corrections Needed”), 24 a “D” (“Deficient Approach”) and 13 an “F” (“Failing”).

The “Failing” group included Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

Interested in learning more about the criteria used to assess the colleges and universities in our Campus Antisemitism Report Card? Check out our criteria guide here: https://t.co/GXdhmcBvM9 pic.twitter.com/6RTbWWuvmd — ADL (@ADL) April 12, 2024

“Every campus should get an A – that’s not grade inflation, that’s the minimum that every group on every campus expects,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement.

“Like all students, Jewish students deserve to feel safe and supported on campus,” he said. “They deserve a learning environment free from antisemitism and hate. But that hasn’t been the experience with antisemitism running rampant on campus since even before October 7.

“At a time when antisemitic incidents on campus are at historic levels, administrators need to adopt new policies to address this scourge and have the willingness to enforce existing codes of conduct to ensure all students are safe.”

And yet our nation is immersed in unending coverage of the left’s witch hunt against former President Donald Trump while anti-Semitic incidents surged 140 percent in 2023, according to the ADL.

🚨We’re sounding the alarm: Our latest Annual Audit of #Antisemitic Incidents reveals a staggering 8,873 incidents in 2023 – a 140% surge from 2022. Some key takeaways 🧵: https://t.co/MzEJkWG5eh pic.twitter.com/aqP3HhKOCK — ADL (@ADL) April 16, 2024

No doubt, the torment Trump is enduring is important. But it is just one minute in a history of hate perpetuated by the devil and his allegiant servants, who look to make an example while distracting and tutoring a growing assemblage of more hate with eyes on consuming the globe.

If we want to fight evil and, in that, save the Jews, our nation needs to put factual history and God back into all education and all of society. Without this, we will continue to fight the same fights.

