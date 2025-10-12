'Antisemite!': Mamdani Scurries Away from Protester's Demands to Denounce Terrorism

Far-left Democrat Zohran Mamdani came to Manhattan’s Foley Square Saturday for a photo op.

The one he got might not have been the one he wanted.

Mamdani came to Foley Square to join in a made-for-the-cameras protest designed to show support for indicted New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is trying to beat a federal mortgage fraud, as noted by the New York Post.

WARNING: The following video contains language some readers may find offensive.

At Foley Square, counter-protesters chased Zohran Mamdani, shouting “antisemite” and demanding he denounce Hezbollah and Sharia. His security intervened. Politics is turning ugly in NYC. pic.twitter.com/ruGMGppub5 — The US Ledger (@The_US_Ledger) October 11, 2025

Enter Raul Rivera, 55, of the Bronx, a political gadfly whose bite is equal to his bark, as a Mamdani staffer found out in June when Rivera was arrested and charged with assault after allegedly biting her hand.

This time, he was after the big fish.

“Antisemite! Denounce Sharia law!” Rivera shouted at Mamdani, who soon scuttled away for the safety of his massive SUV.

“Denounce Hezbollah! You can’t do it!” Rivera shouted as Mamdani’s security moved into protect the socialist.

“Walk the narrow or you’re going to jail with Tish!” Rivera screamed before Madani was safely ensconced in his SUV.

Earlier, Rivera scuffled with a Mamdani aide who pushed Rivera away from the Mamdani’s SUV, leading Rivera to bark obscenities at the aide, before calling the candidate a “rat.”

The Post report noted that the driver of Mamdani’s huge SUV sniped at Rivera to “get a job” before the vehicle zooomed away.

Mamdani is facing former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, whom Mamadni defeated in the Democratic primary, as well as Republican Curtis Sliwa.

Incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, who had sought re-election as an independent, dropped out but still will appear on the ballot.

The first poll released since Adams dropped out shows Mamdani still leading, but Cuomo rising, according to Politico.

Mamdani led at 46 percent support in the Quinnipiac University survey taken Sept, 28, followed by Cuomo at 33 percent and Sliwa at 15 percent.

Cuomo had been at 23 percent in Quinnipiac’s Sept. 10 poll.

