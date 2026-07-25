'Immense Suffering': Wife of Zion Church Pastor Jailed for 9 Months Speaks Out

As global headlines celebrated the release of one prominent Chinese minister, the wife of another pastor is pleading with the world not to forget those still jailed in China.

“Zion Church has eight leaders still detained,” said Sister Su Ziming, wife of Pastor Wang Lin, who leads Beijing Zion Church alongside the recently released Pastor Ezra Jin. “Our family and the others all eagerly await reunion.”

Before entering ministry, Pastor Lin (also known as Franklin Wang) practiced law and later earned a Ph.D. in Old Testament theology from Wheaton College in Illinois. He returned to China in 2017 to co-lead Zion Church.

A prominent evangelical house church network with influence in more than 40 cities across China, Zion Church has faced repression from authorities since 2018. The largest recent crackdown came in October 2025, when authorities detained 30 church leaders. Eight remain imprisoned.

For Su and the couple’s two young children, the past nine months have been “the longest and most painful nine months of our family’s lives.” Early Thursday, she posted that she and newly freed Pastor Jin had met up and prayed together.

In this in-depth interview, Su shares the “immense suffering” of losing contact with her husband, her concerns for the Zion Church leaders still being held, her response to Jin’s release, and her hope for the future. It has been lightly edited for length.

Your husband Pastor Wang Lin has been imprisoned for nine months. What does that mean for you and your family?

“To the outside world, nine months have simply passed. But for our family, they have been nine months of separation, waiting, and uncertainty.

My husband has missed every important milestone in our children’s lives, along with all the ordinary moments that a family should have shared together.

What grieves me most is that I firmly believe my husband has committed no crime. He is a Christian pastor who has faithfully served the church for many years, shepherding believers, training church leaders, and teaching theology. Yet today, he remains behind bars.

I often feel helpless when our children ask me, ‘When is Daddy coming home?’ No family should have to endure this. Yet we have not lost hope.”

Why was Beijing Zion Church targeted by Chinese authorities?

“The Chinese government officially banned Beijing Zion Church on September 9, 2018. However, the church continued gathering through home meetings and online services.

Over the years, Zion Church has grown into one of China’s most influential house church networks. This is why the church became a primary target for suppression.

Zion Church insisted on conducting religious activities independently and shepherding the congregation according to the Bible, refusing to compromise its articles of faith. This is also why several pastors and co-workers — including my husband, Pastor Wang Lin — are still being held in connection with the same case.”

What are the conditions in the prison where Pastor Wang Lin is being held?

“The detention environment is extremely crowded, with a single cell typically housing 20 to 30 people. In the sweltering summer heat, there is only one fan, leaving many with heat rash.

There are strict schedules for bathing and using the toilet, and many are forced to sleep on their sides due to the lack of space. Over time, these conditions take a toll on physical health and prevent proper rest.

The prison meals lack nutritional value, mainly poorly washed vegetables such as boiled radish, pumpkin, and greens. There is only an occasional small piece of meat at dinner.

Additionally, Pastor Wang Lin reported to his lawyer that during an interrogation on June 18, he was subjected to loud berating and intimidation for 30 minutes. During the interrogation, he experienced significant physical distress, particularly severe heart discomfort.

According to recent information we received, his physical condition has become increasingly concerning due to prolonged malnutrition brought on by months of confinement. We remain deeply concerned about his health and its long-term effects.”

Weeks ago, certain Zion Church members were released while others — including your husband — faced escalated charges. What is your reaction?

“When we learned that nine coworkers from Zion Church had been released, our family was overjoyed and deeply grateful.

For the past few months, we have prayed daily that more of our church family — pastors and coworkers alike — would regain their freedom and reunite with their loved ones. We are so happy for those who have been released, thankful that they no longer face impending prosecution and can return to their families.

At the same time, however, our feelings are mixed. Several pastors and coworkers, including my husband, remain in custody and face even more serious charges.

We sincerely hope these releases mark a positive beginning and that the pastors and coworkers still being held will be treated fairly, regain their freedom, and reunite with their families.”

After Pastor Ezra Jin was freed, global outlets have sometimes reported an incomplete story, failing to note those still imprisoned. How do you respond?

“For me, the release of Pastor Jin Mingri is a cause for immense gratitude and excitement. Over the past eight years, Pastor Jin, his wife Anna, and their family have sacrificed so much and endured a great deal for the sake of the gospel. After being imprisoned again this past September, they are finally reunited as a family.

I thank God for this miracle of bringing them back together. It has deeply encouraged me.

Regarding the other pastors who remain imprisoned — including my husband — we will continue to speak out, hoping that society does not forget them or their families.”

At this critical moment, how can Christians pray for Pastor Wang Lin and your family?

“I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has cared about Pastor Wang Lin, our family, and the case of Zion Church. Your prayers and public support have given us great encouragement and reminded us that we are not alone.

Pray for Pastor Wang Lin, that God would guard his body and soul. May our Father grant him peace, strength, and steadfast faith throughout his imprisonment and immense pressure. I also ask God to protect his health so that he may safely make it through each day.

Please also pray for our family. I ask God to grant me the wisdom and perseverance to care for our two children and remain steadfast through this journey. And especially remember in prayer the other seven families also waiting for their loved ones.

Each family is enduring the pain of separation. Every spouse is longing for his or her partner’s return, and every child is waiting for their father or mother to come back. May God Himself comfort and strengthen them, granting them faith and resilience to persevere.”

For all freedom-loving people, religious or not, what advocacy steps can we take?

“For anyone who cares about freedom, human rights, and the rule of law — regardless of religious affiliation — please continue to follow this case and ensure that the pastors still being held and their families are not forgotten.

First, please continue to speak up for them. Use your circle of influence, social media, media platforms, or other public channels to let more people know what these families are going through. Sustained attention fosters meaningful action.

Second, please encourage the governments, lawmakers, and human rights and religious freedom organizations to keep monitoring these cases. Urge them to call for the protection of the pastors’ legal rights in accordance with the law, including access to legal counsel, fair and impartial judicial proceedings, and humane treatment.

We are not seeking to create conflict, nor do we wish for anyone to approach this matter with hatred. We simply hope that the legal rights of every individual involved are respected and that every family can be reunited soon.

Third, please continue to offer these families care and support within your means. For us, knowing that so many people around the world are thinking of us and standing with us provides immense comfort and encouragement.

Our greatest hope is that Pastor Wang Lin and all the pastors still being held will soon return home. We pray for the day these eight families are finally reunited.”

Josh Shepherd is editor of ChinaAid News.

This article originally appeared in ChinaAid News.

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