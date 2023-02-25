AOC Brutally Mocked After Posting Viral Video Demanding Japan Adopt 'Alphabet Wokeness'

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants Japan to embrace diversity on LGBT issues — because their culture should be more like ours, which is what’s really the definition of diversity on these matters.

Unless it’s a Muslim country, of course. Then it’s hands off.

But Japan isn’t part of the Muslim world, though — which means it was fair game for a rant on AOC’s part during a 40-minute Instagram livestream from Asia about some “very discriminatory” comments from a Japanese governmental aide.

The livestream took place from the country itself, as evinced by the Instagram caption (“Hello from Tokyo!”) and the fact it happened in off-hours U.S. time: “I expect there to be almost no one to be on this live right now,” she said at the outset.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@aoc)

“There was a member of the Japanese administration that was caught in off-the-record comments making very discriminatory statements about LGBT people,” she said Monday during the congressional trip, according to Fox News.

“It is quite shocking, I think it’s fair to characterize this as [a] pretty shocking development,” she added.

That’s rather dependent on your definition of the word “development,” first off. The comments in question, made by Masayoshi Arai, had been made on Feb. 3, over two weeks before AOC’s livestream.

Should AOC apologize for her remarks? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

According to the Japan Times, he told reporters in an off-the-record session that he wouldn’t want to live next to homosexual couples. He added that, were same-sex unions introduced in the country, “there are quite a few people who would abandon this country.”

He would retract and apologize for the remarks later that day and would be canned by the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Feb. 4.

Kishida said Arai’s comments were “deemed unjust discrimination and was extremely inappropriate” in a meeting with LGBT groups last Saturday, according to The Associated Press.

Indeed, it’s easy to see how those comments were wholly uncalled for. But his firing was not enough for AOC — because of course it’s not, since Japan still doesn’t allow same-sex unions.

“It is our view that marriage equality and LGBT protections being enacted in Japan would [play] a very strong and important role in U.S. and Japan relations,” she said.

“Japan is the only member of the G-7 that does not have marriage equality and LGBT anti-discrimination equality protections in place,” she added, seeming genuinely shocked not every country is like the United States or its closest Western allies.

“The more we can all share our values across countries, the more we can cooperate.”

That almost sounds imperialist, no? But it’s woke imperialism, so it’s good.

Or maybe not, as several Twitter users pointed out.

“AOC is currently in Japan demanding that their government embrace LGBTQ alphabet wokeness, or else,” tweeted conservative activist Ian Miles Chong.

AOC is currently in Japan demanding that their government embrace LGBTQ alphabet wokeness, or else. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 23, 2023

“Japan’s internal affairs are none of AOC’s business,” journalist Samara Khan tweeted.

Japan’s internal affairs are none of AOC’s business. pic.twitter.com/aI9xY2xUp1 — Samira (@SameeraKhan) February 23, 2023

But to her, they are! Traditional morality of any sort — particularly if it affirms a traditional view of gender relations and marriage — must be attacked most places where it exists.

To the wokeists, countries must embrace absolute social libertarianism at least — and, preferably, those who affirm traditional views of gender relations ought to be the ones bound by restrictive laws.

But this is just “most places.” Some countries, of course, the woke try to steer clear of addressing such issues.

I think one can ably venture a guess as to why that is.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.