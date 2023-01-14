Parler Share
Commentary

AOC Attempts to Justify Using Gas Stove Despite Democrats Pushing for Ban - Doesn't Help Her Case One Bit

 By C. Douglas Golden and    January 14, 2023 at 11:10am
Apparently, the dangers posed by gas stoves don’t really count if you rent your apartment.

I know, I was stunned by this news, too. After all, we’ve been told ranges powered by natural gas are such a threat to the indoor environment that President Joe Biden’s administration, spearheaded by Democrats, is considering a ban on manufacturing or importing them.

And Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the New York Democrat who happens to be the most prominent booster of the Green New Deal, seems to be all for it.

Well, if you were searching for the reason why AOC is so dense, maybe the picture in the bottom left of this collage of Democrats using gas stoves will finally provide the answer:

A closer look:

Huh. How ’bout that? But don’t worry, Ocasio-Cortez says: She’s just using it because she rents.

“I do think it’s funny the absolute, utter Republican meltdown where they’re like ‘you can take my gas stove from my cold dead hands,’ or, ‘how dare you talk about gas stoves, you have a gas stove,’” she said in an Instagram post Thursday, according to Fox News.

“First of all, I rent, period,” she said.

“Second of all, it doesn’t even matter. Because, by that logic, these are the same people who would have said we should have never gotten rid of leaded gasoline just because someone may have driven a gasoline car.”

“Science evolves and gives us new knowledge with time,” she concluded.

Ah, yes: Follow the science. How many times have we heard that over the past few years?

If only, then, AOC had followed a link to Amazon.com, where induction electric cooktops start at about $60. Plug it in and, boom: She’d be rid of the home appliance she compares to leaded gasoline and says causes cognitive decline.

But, no, she rents, so she has to use the gas stove. Got it?

Fine, then. Keep your gas stove, AOC — or, as one meme called it, an “assault oven.”

The only reason Ocasio-Cortez isn’t the most absurd member of New York’s congressional delegation is that nobody in Gotham’s local media decided to do a desultory background check on George Santos. Yet, time and again, whenever she gets caught in some form of ridiculousness, it’s always those crazy Republicans at fault.

Remember when AOC’s abuela couldn’t afford to repair her home in Puerto Rico after a hurricane — while the congresswoman herself could afford a new Tesla? Well, after conservative commentator Matt Walsh raised money to help the representative’s penurious grandmother, AOC said that wasn’t really the point and the GOP was taking it out of context.

And remember when AOC said she nearly was assaulted during the Capitol incursion during a tearful livestream? After it was noted she wasn’t even in the Capitol building at the time, fact-checkers rushed to her defense, slamming conservative outlets for “bad-faith smears.”

And now, gas stoves are so toxic they need to be banned … but AOC still uses one because she rents, even though it’s just like using leaded gasoline. (This ridiculous assertion, incidentally, is yet more proof Ocasio-Cortez should be banned from using analogies.)

For everyone who donated to the AOC abuela fundraising campaign, won’t you please consider chipping in some money to get the lawmaker an induction cooktop? It’s a whole lot cheaper, and your $60 could help the Empire State’s most clueless Democrat from losing even more cognitive function.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
Conversation