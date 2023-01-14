AOC Attempts to Justify Using Gas Stove Despite Democrats Pushing for Ban - Doesn't Help Her Case One Bit

Apparently, the dangers posed by gas stoves don’t really count if you rent your apartment.

I know, I was stunned by this news, too. After all, we’ve been told ranges powered by natural gas are such a threat to the indoor environment that President Joe Biden’s administration, spearheaded by Democrats, is considering a ban on manufacturing or importing them.

And Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the New York Democrat who happens to be the most prominent booster of the Green New Deal, seems to be all for it.

Did you know that ongoing exposure to NO2 from gas stoves is linked to reduced cognitive performance https://t.co/1bjmHqnHVa — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 11, 2023

Well, if you were searching for the reason why AOC is so dense, maybe the picture in the bottom left of this collage of Democrats using gas stoves will finally provide the answer:

A closer look:

You have made videos of yourself cooking on a gas stove pic.twitter.com/TWLVgNp4dm — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 11, 2023

Huh. How ’bout that? But don’t worry, Ocasio-Cortez says: She’s just using it because she rents.

“I do think it’s funny the absolute, utter Republican meltdown where they’re like ‘you can take my gas stove from my cold dead hands,’ or, ‘how dare you talk about gas stoves, you have a gas stove,’” she said in an Instagram post Thursday, according to Fox News.

“First of all, I rent, period,” she said.

“Second of all, it doesn’t even matter. Because, by that logic, these are the same people who would have said we should have never gotten rid of leaded gasoline just because someone may have driven a gasoline car.”

“Science evolves and gives us new knowledge with time,” she concluded.

AOC tries to justify wanting to ban gas stoves despite using a gas stove pic.twitter.com/bTxNtgzdYw — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 12, 2023

Ah, yes: Follow the science. How many times have we heard that over the past few years?

If only, then, AOC had followed a link to Amazon.com, where induction electric cooktops start at about $60. Plug it in and, boom: She’d be rid of the home appliance she compares to leaded gasoline and says causes cognitive decline.

But, no, she rents, so she has to use the gas stove. Got it?

AOC believes that gas stoves are just fine if you rent your home. pic.twitter.com/flglh2TyQc — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) January 13, 2023

Fine, then. Keep your gas stove, AOC — or, as one meme called it, an “assault oven.”

The only reason Ocasio-Cortez isn’t the most absurd member of New York’s congressional delegation is that nobody in Gotham’s local media decided to do a desultory background check on George Santos. Yet, time and again, whenever she gets caught in some form of ridiculousness, it’s always those crazy Republicans at fault.

Remember when AOC’s abuela couldn’t afford to repair her home in Puerto Rico after a hurricane — while the congresswoman herself could afford a new Tesla? Well, after conservative commentator Matt Walsh raised money to help the representative’s penurious grandmother, AOC said that wasn’t really the point and the GOP was taking it out of context.

And remember when AOC said she nearly was assaulted during the Capitol incursion during a tearful livestream? After it was noted she wasn’t even in the Capitol building at the time, fact-checkers rushed to her defense, slamming conservative outlets for “bad-faith smears.”

And now, gas stoves are so toxic they need to be banned … but AOC still uses one because she rents, even though it’s just like using leaded gasoline. (This ridiculous assertion, incidentally, is yet more proof Ocasio-Cortez should be banned from using analogies.)

For everyone who donated to the AOC abuela fundraising campaign, won’t you please consider chipping in some money to get the lawmaker an induction cooktop? It’s a whole lot cheaper, and your $60 could help the Empire State’s most clueless Democrat from losing even more cognitive function.

