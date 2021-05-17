After months of demanding that everyone follow the science on COVID-19, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York is now telling people to follow her rules instead.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave vaccinated Americans the go-ahead to run about maskless.

But Ocasio-Cortez said not so fast.

“If you want to keep wearing your mask then do it,” she wrote in an Instagram story on Saturday, the New York Post reported.

“Personally I’m going to keep wearing my mask in shared indoor public spaces like elevators, subway, grocery store, etc.

“NYC got hit so hard that I think some of us are going to take time adjusting as we feel comfortable.”

She also said that she will don a mask in the future as the occasion warrants.

“Mask wearing is also something I’ll probably continue doing overall from time to time if I feel like I might be coming down with something and don’t want to spread it,” she wrote.

The district Ocasio-Cortez represents is in New York City, which means that mask-wearing is still required as part of the welter of overlapping edicts handed down from state and city leaders.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said last week that science must be followed, not the CDC.

“In New York, we have always relied on the facts and the science to guide us throughout the worst of this pandemic and in our successful reopening,” Cuomo said, according to the Post.

“We have received the newly revised guidance from the CDC regarding mask wearing and social distancing for those with vaccinations and are reviewing them in consultation with [state Health Commissioner] Dr. [Howard] Zucker and our partners and health experts in surrounding states,” he added.

Republican state Sen. Jim Tedisco said he would prefer to follow the CDC.

“Our best bet as constituents is to always follow the CDC because we’ve seen what the ‘experts’ in New York state have provided,” he said, referring to state policies that resulted in the COVID deaths of nursing home patients.

“I don’t think anything this governor says about using experts in New York state is true.”

“He’s working with people who are basically like working with Moe, Larry and Curly,” Tedisco added.

“I’d follow the CDC guidelines any time before following what the governor says.”

