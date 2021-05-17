News
News
Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York arrives as Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 24, 2020.
Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York arrives as Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 24, 2020. (Tom Williams - Pool - AFP / Getty Images)

AOC to Defy CDC Guidance, Continue Wearing Mask Everywhere

Jack DavisMay 17, 2021 at 7:40am
Combined Shape

After months of demanding that everyone follow the science on COVID-19, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York is now telling people to follow her rules instead.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave vaccinated Americans the go-ahead to run about maskless.

But Ocasio-Cortez said not so fast.

“If you want to keep wearing your mask then do it,” she wrote in an Instagram story on Saturday, the New York Post reported.

“Personally I’m going to keep wearing my mask in shared indoor public spaces like elevators, subway, grocery store, etc.

Trending:
CDC Quietly Changes Major Part of 'How COVID-19 Spreads' Page, Adds Advice That Millions Didn't Get When Trump Was in Office

“NYC got hit so hard that I think some of us are going to take time adjusting as we feel comfortable.”

She also said that she will don a mask in the future as the occasion warrants.

“Mask wearing is also something I’ll probably continue doing overall from time to time if I feel like I might be coming down with something and don’t want to spread it,” she wrote.

The district Ocasio-Cortez represents is in New York City, which means that mask-wearing is still required as part of the welter of overlapping edicts handed down from state and city leaders.

Are liberals fixated on masks as a way to virtue-signal?

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said last week that science must be followed, not the CDC.

“In New York, we have always relied on the facts and the science to guide us throughout the worst of this pandemic and in our successful reopening,” Cuomo said, according to the Post.

“We have received the newly revised guidance from the CDC regarding mask wearing and social distancing for those with vaccinations and are reviewing them in consultation with [state Health Commissioner] Dr. [Howard] Zucker and our partners and health experts in surrounding states,” he added.

Republican state Sen. Jim Tedisco said he would prefer to follow the CDC.

“Our best bet as constituents is to always follow the CDC because we’ve seen what the ‘experts’ in New York state have provided,” he said, referring to state policies that resulted in the COVID deaths of nursing home patients.

Related:
Revealed: 'Agitated' Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Berated and Falsely Accused a Border Patrol Agent

“I don’t think anything this governor says about using experts in New York state is true.”

“He’s working with people who are basically like working with Moe, Larry and Curly,” Tedisco added.

“I’d follow the CDC guidelines any time before following what the governor says.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →






We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Combined Shape
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




AOC to Defy CDC Guidance, Continue Wearing Mask Everywhere
Millions of Americans Will Soon Be Able to See a Colorful NASA Experiment Light Up the Night Sky
Biden's Department of Homeland Security Posts $500,000 Grant for Company to Hunt Down 'Extremists' in Law Enforcement
Ceasefire Reportedly Off the Table as Israel Prepares to Extend Punishing Campaign Against Hamas
As Mollie Tibbetts' Accused Killer Is Placed on Trial, Legal Expert Warns First Major Problem Primed to Surface
See more...

Conversation