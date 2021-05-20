Combined Shape
News
News

1 Dead, 8 Injured off California Coast in Another Fatal Human Smuggling Attempt

The Associated PressMay 20, 2021 at 10:52am
Combined Shape

One person was killed and eight were injured Thursday in an apparent human smuggling attempt off San Diego’s La Jolla coast, authorities said.

Lifeguards rescued 10 people in what the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department called “rough water conditions,” including eight who were hospitalized. Some of the illegal migrants wore life vests.

One person who was found underwater was pronounced dead on the beach.

The fire department in a statement said it did not know how many people were aboard the boat.

Lifeguards were alerted that people were in the water around 5:30 a.m., minutes before sunrise.

Trending:
Gunman Kills Old Woman, Starts to Look for More Victims Until an Arkansas Man with a Hunting Rifle Takes Aim

The boat was in waters near multimillion-dollar homes in an area that is popular with surfers, swimmers, walkers and runners.

The fire department said survivors were turned over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Earlier this month, a recreational cabin cruiser overloaded with 32 people capsized off the San Diego coast, killing three people in a smuggling attempt.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Combined Shape
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




1 Dead, 8 Injured off California Coast in Another Fatal Human Smuggling Attempt
House Passes $1.9 Billion Capitol Security Bill by a Single Vote as Progressive Dems Defect
Democratic Mayor's House Raided by State Police, Husband Arrested on Criminal Charges
Tim Tebow's Return to the NFL Just Became Official
Israel Announces Cease-Fire in War Against Hamas Militants
See more...

Conversation