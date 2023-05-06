Share
Gunman Blows Past Security Checkpoint, Opens Fire on Restaurant's Cinco de Mayo Party

 By The Associated Press  May 6, 2023 at 7:44am
One person is dead and at least six other people were shot during a Cinco de Mayo party at a Mississippi restaurant late Friday night, police said.

Ocean Springs Police Capt. Ryan LeMaire, in a news release, confirmed that seven people were shot at The Scratch Kitchen on Government Street.

The surviving victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment, LeMaire said. The extent of their injuries was not immediately released.

He identified the man killed as Chase Harmon, 19, of Pascagoula.

No arrests had been made as of Saturday morning, but Lemaire said the investigation is ongoing.

“We urge anyone with any information to call the Ocean Springs Police Department,” he said.

The Scratch Kitchen’s owner told the Sun Herald there were about 200 people at the restaurant when the shooter ran past employees who were doing security checks at the entrance to the patio.

“The person who did the shooting wasn’t a customer,” owner Brittany Alexander said.

“He didn’t get an armband or anything to be out here.”

Ocean Springs is about 4 miles east of Biloxi, Mississippi.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Conversation