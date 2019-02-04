10 found guilty in trial over Hungary 2010 red sludge flood

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A Hungarian court has sentenced to prison two former executives of an alumina plant involved in the 2010 red sludge flood, an industrial disaster which killed eight people and injured more than 220.

Zoltan B. got 2.5 years in prison, while Jozsef D. received a two-year sentence. Both are former executives of MAL Zrt.

Monday’s verdict in the court in the city of Gyor also included suspended prison sentences, fines or reprimands to eight other people on trial, while five were acquitted.

On Oct. 4, 2010, about 2 million cubic meters (528 million gallons) of toxic red sludge and water stored in a huge reservoir of an alumina plant near the city Ajka, western Hungary, flooded three villages and towns in the area after one of the reservoir walls collapsed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.