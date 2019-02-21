SECTIONS
10 Things to Know for Today

In this Nov. 14, 2015, photo, Jussie Smollett is shown at Macy's Lenox Square during the Sean John 2015 Fall Holiday event in Atlanta. The 36-year-old actor was charged Wednesday with making a false police report when he told authorities he was attacked last month in Chicago by two men who hurled racist, anti-gay slurs and looped a rope around his neck. (John Amis/AP Images for Macy's)

By AP Reports
Published February 21, 2019 at 4:08am
Modified February 21, 2019 at 4:16am
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. ‘EMPIRE’ ACTOR GOES FROM VICTIM TO ACCUSED FELON

“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett was charged with making a false police report when he said he was attacked in downtown Chicago by two men.

2. FIRE IN ANCIENT SHOPING DISTRICT IN BANGLADESH KILLS DOZENS

A devastating fire raced through densely packed buildings in a centuries-old shopping district in Bangladesh’s capital, killing at least 81 people, officials and witnesses say.

TRENDING: Top Chicago Prosecutor Recuses Herself from Jussie Smollett Case

3. WHO IS PREPARING RESOLUTION AGAINST TRUMP DECLARATION

House Democrats will file a resolution aimed at blocking the national emergency declaration President Donald Trump has issued to help finance his wall along the Southwest border.

4. ADVOCATES: U.S. STILL SEPARATING MIGRANT FAMILIES NEEDLESSLY

The Texas Civil Rights Project released a report that counts 272 separations at a single Texas courthouse since June, when President Donald Trump issued an executive order ending widespread separations.

5. FEDS SAY COAST GUARD OFFICER COMPILED HIT LIST OF LAWMAKERS

Prosecutors say a Coast Guard lieutenant is a “domestic terrorist” who wrote about biological attacks and had what appeared to be a hit list that included prominent Democrats and media figures.

6. POPE DEMANDS BISHOPS ACT TO END SCOURGE OF SEX ABUSE

Pope Francis warns bishops the Catholic faithful are demanding more than just condemnation of clergy sex abuse but concrete action to respond to the scandal.

7. WHY 2ND TRUMP-KIM SUMMIT IS A CRUCIAL MOMENT FOR S. KOREA LEADER

The upcoming Trump-Kim meeting will be a crucial moment for South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who is desperate for more room to continue his engagement with North Korea, now limited by tough U.S.-led sanctions.

8. CLIMATE THREAT DOUBTER LEADING EFFORT TO ADVISE TRUMP

The Trump administration is exploring the idea of forming a special committee to look at climate change and security risks, with the effort being coordinated by a 79-year-old physicist who rejects mainstream climate science.

9. HURRICANES CREATE NATURAL CLIMATE CHANGE LABS IN PUERTO RICO

Hurricanes that pounded Puerto Rico in 2017 may give scientists clues to how the world will respond to climate change and increasingly severe weather.

10. WHAT’S NEXT FOR NO. 1 DUKE, ZION AFTER KNEE INJURY

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski says Zion Williamson’s knee is stable and the sprain is mild, but doesn’t know how much time his star freshman will miss.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

