SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

10 Things to Know for Today

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference after a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Hanoi. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

By AP Reports
Published February 28, 2019 at 4:11am
Modified February 28, 2019 at 4:16am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. NO DEAL IN HANOI

Declaring “sometimes you have to walk,” Trump did just that after nuclear disarmament talks with Kim Jong Un collapsed after the two sides failed to reach a deal due to a standoff over U.S. sanctions on North Korea.

2. HOW KIM MADE HISTORY

For what is almost certainly the first time, the North Korean leader actually answered an impromptu question from an American reporter.

TRENDING: Pelosi’s Daughter Lashes Out at NRA over ‘Target Practice’ Magazine Spread

3. COHEN ASSAILS TRUMP BEFORE CONGRESS

The president’s former lawyer testifies that Trump used his inner circle to cover up politically damaging allegations about sex and lied throughout the 2016 election campaign about his business interests in Russia.

4. COHEN HEARING STOKES TOUCHY TOPIC OF IMPEACHMENT

For some Democrats, the outcome may — or may not — lead to grounds for impeachment. For others, impeachment cannot come fast enough, an AP Analysis finds.

5. ‘DOSSIER’ EXCHANGED ON KASHMIR TENSION

Pakistan receives information from India regarding a suicide bombing in the contested region of Kashmir that sparked deadly clashes between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

6. NORTHERN CALIFORNIA RIVER FLOODS 2,000 BUILDINGS

The towns of Guerneville and Monte Rio were hardest hit by water pouring from the Russian River, but floodwaters are expected to begin receding.

7. KLOBUCHAR DEFENDS RECORD ON MEDICAL DEVICES REGULATION

The Minnesota senator and 2020 presidential hopeful has advocated for the medical device industry in ways that complicate her reputation as a consumer defender.

8. WHAT SECURITY EXPERTS SAY ABOUT HUAWEI

That the U.S. government is likely exaggerating the threat it says the Chinese telecom giant poses to the world’s next-generation wireless networks.

9. ‘STAR WARS’ COMING TO DISNEY

Personal droids, custom lightsabers, space duels in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon are just some of the wonders parkgoers can expect at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

10. TURNING BACK THE CLOCK

Nine years after Kobe Bryant did it to him, Dwyane Wade banked-in a game-winning, straightaway 3-pointer to help the Heat beat the Warriors.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Prime Minister Imran Khan says Pakistan will release captured Indian pilot on Friday as a “peace gesture”
10 Things to Know for Today
South Korea says failure to reach nuclear deal ‘unfortunate’
Father hurls 4 children out of upper floor window in Croatia
Pakistan’s foreign ministry says India has handed over its file on deadly Kashmir bombing, a sign of easing tensions
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×