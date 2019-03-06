10 Things to Know for Today

SECTIONS
FILE - In this Friday, March 1, 2019 file photo, women and children exit the back of a truck as they arrive at a U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) screening area after being evacuated out of the last territory held by Islamic State group militants, in the desert outside Baghouz, Syria. Even as they face imminent defeat, militants of the IS have remained organized and ruthless to their last breath, keeping their institutions functioning as best they can. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 6, 2019 at 3:58am
Modified March 6, 2019 at 4:07am
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. HOUSE DEMOCRATS POISED FOR MORE COHEN TESTIMONY

Trump’s former lawyer returns to Capitol Hill for a fourth day of questioning as Democrats pursue investigations into Trump’s White House, businesses and presidential campaign.

2. FORMER NISSAN CHAIRMAN LEAVES DETENTION FACILITY

Carlos Ghosn, held nearly four months for alleged financial fraud, appears to have left a detention center in Tokyo in disguise after posting $8.9 million bail.

TRENDING: AOC ‘Could Be Facing Jail Time’ After PAC Revelations, Expert Says

3. MONSTER TWISTER TAKES 10 RELATIVES FROM 1 ALABAMA FAMILY

Cousins Cordarrly Jones and Demetria Jones say their grandparents, an uncle and seven cousins are all gone after the deadliest U.S. tornado in nearly six years ripped through tiny Beauregard.

4. IS MILITANTS REMAIN ORGANIZED, AND BRUTAL

As final defeat looms in Syria, the extremists continue benefits like food and money to supporters while their religious police and fighters rule with fear and brutality.

5. WHY A MEANINGFUL US-CHINA TRADE DEAL COULD BE ELUSIVE

Beijing’s longstanding policy of subsidizing its own businesses and charges that it illicitly obtains U.S. technology remain key obstacles.

6. SPECIAL K-TYPE DRUG TABBED FOR DEPRESSION

A mind-altering medication related to the club drug wins U.S. approval for patients with hard-to-treat depression.

7. NORTH KOREA REBUILDING STRUCTURES AT ROCKET SITE

Just days after the failed Trump-Kim nuclear summit, experts and officials say Pyongyang is restoring facilities at a long-range rocket launch site that it dismantled last year.

8. HOUSE MEASURE TO CONDEMN ANTI-SEMITISM

House leaders plan a resolution against anti-Semitism in the wake of Rep. Ilhan Omar’s controversial remarks about U.S.-Israel policy.

9. FATHER OF UK TEEN WHO JOINED IS SAYS DON’T SCRAP CITIZENSHIP

Shamima Begum’s father also says that she should return to Britain from Syria and be punished if it was determined she had committed a crime.

10. ‘DIDN’T DO THIS STUFF’

R&B singer R. Kelly tells “CBS This Morning” that rumors of him having sex with and abusing underage girls are “not true” and he’s fighting for his life.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







