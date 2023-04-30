Parler Share
News
In this photo provided by India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) shows NDRF personnel engaged in evacuating people following a gas leak in Giaspura, Ludhiana, Punjab, India, on Sunday.
In this photo provided by India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) shows NDRF personnel engaged in evacuating people following a gas leak in Giaspura, Ludhiana, Punjab, India, on Sunday. (National Disaster Response Force / AP)

11 People Now Dead After Fatal Gas Leak, Area Sealed and Samples Being Taken

 By The Associated Press  April 30, 2023 at 2:13am
Parler Share

Eleven people died and four more were hospitalized after a gas leak Sunday in northern India’s Punjab state, local media reported.

The incident occurred at an industrial area in Ludhiana city, but the source of the gas leak is still unclear, police told the Press Trust of India news agency.

India’s National Disaster Response Force sealed off the densely populated area and evacuated residents.

Authorities were trying to ascertain the type of gas in the leak, PTI quoted disaster response officials as saying.

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik told the news agency it was possible that the gas may have spread from manholes.

Trending:
Teens Took Chilling Memento After Allegedly Dropping Rock That Killed 20-Year-Old Woman

“We are going to collect samples from manholes. It is quite likely that some chemical reacted with methane in manholes,” she said.

The state’s chief minister, Bhagwant Mann, said the leak came from a factory but didn’t provide more details in a tweet. “All possible help is being provided,” he wrote.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




We Finally Know What Happened to Man Who Told Citizens to 'Resist' at Beginning of Pandemic Then Disappeared - Is He a Political Prisoner?
11 People Now Dead After Fatal Gas Leak, Area Sealed and Samples Being Taken
School's Beloved 'Warrior' Mascot in Jeopardy, Local Tribe to Have Final Say on It
Army Identifies Soldiers Killed in Crashes, Orders Investigators to Stay Silent
Unprecedented Decision Made on King Charles' Coronation: Christianity Will No Longer Be the Sole Focus
See more...

Conversation