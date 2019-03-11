2020 Democrats try to make inroads in rural America

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

DENMARK, S.C. (AP) — Some Democratic presidential candidates are turning to rural and small-town America in the early stages of the 2020 campaign.

Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris have been to small-town South Carolina. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders crossed Iowa this weekend.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar already has been to a tiny town in general election battleground Wisconsin.

Rural America gives President Donald Trump and Republicans their most intense support.

But there are Democrats and persuadable voters there who are important to picking the Democratic nominee. And cutting into Republican advantages in the general election could help flip several swing states that gave Trump his 2016 victory

Democratic candidates say rural outreach also should be required of anyone who wants to lead such a diverse nation.

