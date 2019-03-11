SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

2020 Democrats try to make inroads in rural America

In this Feb. 10, 2019, file photo Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., talks with Deanna Miller Berry in Denmark, S.C. Several Democratic presidential candidates are trying to make a play for rural voters. Booker has traveled to small towns in South Carolina and New Hampshire and told voters that he hears some of the same concerns from them that he hears in his hometown of Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Barrow

By AP Reports
Published March 10, 2019 at 9:37pm
Modified March 10, 2019 at 10:10pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

DENMARK, S.C. (AP) — Some Democratic presidential candidates are turning to rural and small-town America in the early stages of the 2020 campaign.

Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris have been to small-town South Carolina. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders crossed Iowa this weekend.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar already has been to a tiny town in general election battleground Wisconsin.

Rural America gives President Donald Trump and Republicans their most intense support.

But there are Democrats and persuadable voters there who are important to picking the Democratic nominee. And cutting into Republican advantages in the general election could help flip several swing states that gave Trump his 2016 victory

TRENDING: Conservatives Band Together Against Dems’ Election Bill, Call It ‘The Ultimate Fantasy of the Left’

Democratic candidates say rural outreach also should be required of anyone who wants to lead such a diverse nation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Iraqi TV: Iran’s president arrives in Baghdad on 3-day visit
Ethiopian Airlines grounds all its Boeing 737 Max 8 planes
Neighbors open another front in Colorado oil and gas battle
Show up drunk: Indictments spotlight prison rehab scams
Wall redux: Trump’s budget sets up another border battle
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×