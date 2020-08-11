SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

22-Year-Old Singer Sentenced to Death Under Shariah Law for Blasphemy Against Muhammad

By The Associated Press
Published August 11, 2020 at 5:59am
P Share Print

A young musician in northern Nigeria’s Kano state has been sentenced to death by hanging for blasphemy against the Prophet Muhammad.

An Upper Shariah Court found Yahaya Sharif, 22, guilty for circulating a song described as insulting the Prophet Muhammad on WhatsApp in March.

He has 30 days to appeal the judgment.

Lawan Muhammad of Kano state’s religious police, Hisbah, told The Associated Press on Tuesday he is satisfied with the judgment.

TRENDING: Mainstream Media Exploits Death of Adopted Child with COVID, Minimize Her Numerous Other Health Conditions

“It was the kind of judgment we hoped for when we arrested him,” Muhammad said.

Angry protesters burned down the singer’s family house after he circulated the song.

Kano is one of about 12 states in Northern Nigeria where Shariah law is in place.

Do you believe this is an unjust sentence?

Many people have been condemned to death under Shariah law since it was first introduced in Kano in 1999, but so far only one execution has been carried out.

That was in 2002 when a man was put to death after being convicted of killing a woman and her two children.

Many people convicted of theft have had their limbs amputated under the law.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Democrats Call on Barack and Michelle Obama for Desperately Needed Shot of Enthusiasm
22-Year-Old Singer Sentenced to Death Under Shariah Law for Blasphemy Against Muhammad
Daughter of NFL Owner Dead at Age 36: 'It Leaves a Hole in Our Hearts'
Russia Claims To Have a Coronavirus Vaccine That Is Ready for Use
BLM Agitator: Portland Riots Are 'A Dream Come True'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×