3 Castaways Rescued After Writing SOS in Sand

In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force, an Australian Army helicopter lands on Pikelot Island in the Federated States of Micronesia, where three men were found on Aug. 2, 2020, safe and healthy after missing for three days.Australian Defence Force via APIn this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force, an Australian Army helicopter lands on Pikelot Island in the Federated States of Micronesia, where three men were found on Aug. 2, 2020, safe and healthy after missing for three days. (Australian Defence Force via AP)

By The Associated Press
Published August 3, 2020 at 10:25pm
Three men have been rescued from a tiny Pacific island after writing a giant SOS sign in the sand that was spotted from above, authorities say.

The men had been missing in the Micronesia archipelago for nearly three days when their distress signal was spotted Sunday on uninhabited Pikelot Island by searchers in Australian and U.S. aircraft, the Australian defense department said Monday.

The men had apparently set out from Pulawat atoll in a 23-foot boat on July 30 and had intended to travel about 27 miles to Pulap atoll when they sailed off course and ran out of fuel, the department said.

Searchers in Guam asked for Australian help. The military ship, Canberra, which was returning to Australia from exercises in Hawaii, diverted to the area and joined forces with U.S. searchers from Guam.

The men were found about 118 miles from where they had set out.

“I am proud of the response and professionalism of all on board as we fulfill our obligation to contribute to the safety of life at sea wherever we are in the world,” the Canberra’s commanding officer, Capt. Terry Morrison, said in a statement.

The men were found in good condition, and an Australian military helicopter was able to land on the beach and give them food and water.

A Micronesian patrol vessel was due to pick them up.

