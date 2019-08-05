3 Charged in Case of Pregnant Teen Made to Drink Turpentine

Three people have been charged in the case of a sexually abused teen forced to drink turpentine in an attempt to end her pregnancy.

A state police criminal complaint says the pregnant 15-year-old was hospitalized.

She is now in the care of social workers.

The complaint says 24-year-old Daniel Atwell was living with the girl and her mother.

The mother told police she gave Atwell permission to have sex with her daughter.

She also told authorities a morning-after pill she bought to end the pregnancy didn’t work.

The teen told police her aunt, Sherry Kirk, then forced her to drink turpentine.

Atwell and the girl’s mother are charged with sexual assault.

Kirk has been charged with attempt to kill or injure by poison.

All three have been released on bail pending trial.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

