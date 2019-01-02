3 dead after SUV crashes into river during police chase

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A toddler, her young mother and a man died when their vehicle drove into a frigid river while being chased by the Milwaukee Police.

Surveillance video shows the vehicle speeding and the driver losing control before the SUV crashed into the Kinnickinnic River Monday night. It’s unclear who was driving the vehicle. Police Chief Alfonso Morales said the adults were suspects in several armed robberies.

The body of the toddler’s 19-year-old mother was recovered from the water Monday but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Divers found the bodies of a 2-year-old girl and a 29-year-old man on Tuesday afternoon after the SUV was removed from the water.

Autopsies were scheduled for Wednesday, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Kristin Nehmer, the sister of the woman who died, told WTMJ-TV that she was having difficulty understanding why her sister was fleeing police with her young daughter in the vehicle.

“I can’t imagine why she would have her daughter with her when she is doing things like that. That’s the hardest part,” Nehmer said. “She had a really good heart. She made a bad decision, but she was 19.”

Police have not identified the three people who were killed, but Nehmer said her sister’s name was Shannan Nehmer.

