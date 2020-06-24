SECTIONS
3 Men Charged with Murder in Arbery Case

A cross with flowers and a letter "A" sits at the entrance to the Satilla Shores neighborhood where Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed on May 6, 2020, in Brunswick, Georgia.Sean Rayford / Getty ImagesA cross with flowers and a letter "A" sits at the entrance to the Satilla Shores neighborhood where Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed on May 6, 2020, in Brunswick, Georgia. (Sean Rayford / Getty Images)

By AP Reports
Published June 24, 2020 at 12:49pm
A prosecutor on Wednesday announced that three men have been indicted on murder charges in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.

Prosecutor Joyette Holmes said a Glynn County grand jury has indicted Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. on charges including malice and felony murder in the death of the 25-year-old man.

Arbery was slain Feb. 23 when Greg and Travis McMichael, a father and son, armed themselves and pursued the black man running in their neighborhood.

Greg McMichael told police he suspected Arbery was a burglar and that Arbery attacked his son before being shot.

Bryan lives in the same subdivision, just outside the port city of Brunswick. Bryan said he saw the McMichaels driving by and joined the chase, a Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent testified earlier this month.

It wasn’t until May 7 — two days after Bryan’s cellphone video leaked online and stirred a national outcry — that the McMichaels were arrested.

Bryan was arrested on May 22, and an arrest warrant said he tried “to confine and detain” Arbery without legal authority by “utilizing his vehicle on multiple occasions” before Arbery was shot.

In addition to malice murder and felony murder charges, the McMichaels and Bryan are each charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
